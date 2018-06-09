Being a desi stylish chick and beating the heat at the same time can be a real herculean task! Well, we have got some really simple yet chic pieces for your closet that you definitely don’t want to miss this summer. You can be a real diva, ladies without putting too many efforts, isn’t it amazing?

1. A pair of Flats

Well, who needs those stilettos when you can complete your look without any pain? A pair of flats is a must have when you are travelling this summer, wearing heels in this heat can make you a sweat bag anyway! Choose a pair of nude open flats, if you don’t want anything shiny, nude flats will not only make you comfortable but will also make you look taller (yes!) and if you’re not a fan of nudes, funk it up with floral prints and studded metallic pieces that will go with EVERY drone-pieces be it jeans, one-pieces, or even tights!

2. A plain Kurti

Being a desi chick and not owning a plain cotton kurti is a disgrace. Period. Listen to your mother girls and buy that kurti! Pair it up with an ankle length denim, tights or even shorts! Remember Anushka dancing in The Break Up Song? Yes! Throw a statement neck piece or a pair of earrings and you’re good to go! Don’t forget, cotton will not only help you to beat this high temperature but will also give you multiple looks at the same time!

3. A printed long skirt

A printed long skirt will complete your look and you don’t have to put much effort. Wear a plain tee or a plain spaghetti top and there! Also, don’t forget to accessorize it with a chunky necklace or even a scarf! You can get your long skirt easily from any flea market if you’re not a fan of big show rooms (they may not have them anyway). This piece is perfect for your summer wardrobe.

4. A small Backpack

Who has the audacity to carry a handbag in this heat? Hell no! Get yourself a tiny backpack that you can carry anywhere easily, put your essentials in it and you’re good. And by the backpacks we do not mean those boring backpack we used to carry in schools. Small backpacks are in now, they come in endless varieties, florals, leathers, prints, you name it! You can carry it anywhere, work, picnic, a mini outing? Plus, it’s easier to carry than those huge totes. Phew!

5. Palazzos or Culottes

Girls, do you really want to wear those tight denims this summer? Ditch them! Make palazzos or culottes your best friends! They are made of summer friendly material and are not body hugging at all and are also trendy.Also, palazzos can something which you can even wear at work, where your tight denim may not work. Style it cleverly, do not wear anything loose as a top while wearing it as it may create a shabby look, wear a tight tee or a tank top, and if you’re off to work put on a blazer and you will stand out from the crowd!

6. Linen Dresses

Did someone say linen? Or anything related to cotton? You must have it in your wardrobe! A short linen dress is a blessing in disguise and if you’re not a fan of short dresses a linen maxi dress will do! You don’t have to put any effort in this, just slip on the dress and pair it with some oversized shades or pair them with your flats and that’s it! Cold shoulder linens are not only classic but also uptown chic!