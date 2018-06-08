Akash Ambani is all set to get engaged with her childhood friend Shloka Mehta, this June. The two know each other from the age of 4 and studied in the same Dhirubhai Ambani International School. After the star studded Roka last month, the Ambanis for further ceremonies of wedding, dedicated the first Invitation card to lord Ganpati. Mukesh Ambani’s wife Neeta Ambani along with her younger son visited Sidhivinayak temple and offered the card.

Check Videos and pictures right here





Shloka’s father Russell Mehta is a renowned diamond merchant and also works as a Managing Director at Rosy Blue Diamonds. She is the youngest daughter and the director of Rosy Blue Diamond since 2014. She also owns a company in collaboration with different NGO’s.

Akash and his lady love will exchange rings on 30th June at Antilla, the Ambanis’ Altamount Road residence in South Mumbai. Also, Save the Date invitation video is also sent to the guests, which is doing rounds on social media.

Take a look:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BjnTEzbgXOL/?utm_source=ig_embed

Earlier this year, after Akash proposed Shloka, the Ambanis along with Bahu-to-be visited Sidhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, to seek divine blessings from god for a new start. It’s a ritual in Ambani family before any new start they seek blessings from Lord Ganpati and visit the famous Temple.



Akash and Shloka’s engagement card includes incantations with their name imprinted on it. It reads, “You are the light in our Akash, You illuminate our every Shloka”.



Moreover, Shloka expressed her happiness and said, “Despite years and busy schedules, we have always found ways to stay connected. Akash is incredibly grounded, and we share a bond based on meaning and memories. We don’t just get along – we also support each other’s hopes and aspirations and are determined to build a sense of purpose into our lives together. We are lucky to have a love that began with being best friends and luckier still to have such supportive families”.



Akash, on the other hand, was quoted as saying, “I am truly happy that our friendship has blossomed into love and Shloka and I are getting married, she is a truly special and extremely kind-hearted person”.

A source close to the family had revealed, that, “Shloka is a very charming girl, extremely cultured and it’s difficult to say which of the two families is lucky with this upcoming marriage”.

Well we are very excited for Akash and and Shloka’s engagement and how it will turn out to be.