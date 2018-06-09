The dating rumours of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been surfacing the media and social networking sites for a long time now. Every now and then, the two are spotted together at social events, outings and hanging out at their movie sets. Hence sparking the rumours of them dating each other.

If sources are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia got close and bonded during the shooting of their upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’. Ever since they started shooting for the film, The news of them being romantically involved has been flooding our social media.

The suspicion of this rumour being true deepened when they arrived at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s wedding reception together hand-in-hand and posed closely for the shutterbugs. The two looked very close and comfy and their camaraderie and mutual admiration were pretty evident from their body language. Check out the picture from Sonam’s wedding reception:

🍃 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on May 9, 2018 at 3:09am PDT

Currently, the alleged couple is working on their upcoming project ‘Brahmastra’ which is directed by Ayan Mukherjee. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a prominent role. The cast of the film has been Working hard these days and doing workshops. Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan shared pictures on their social media a few days ago in which the trio was seen discussing the film with director Ayan Mukherjee.

Here’s what Alia posted:

During one such workshop and meetings, the couple took out some time and went out on a lunch date to a posh eatery in Mumbai, SoBo. The duo went for around an hour. According to the sources, Ranbir was wearing a casual white T-shirt and jeans and Alia was wearing salwaar-kameez.

A source present at the restaurant informed, “They ordered truffle fries, pork belly buns, scrambled eggs and duck salad.”

In an interview a few days ago, Ranbir was asked about his alleged relationship with Alia Bhatt. The actor was quoted saying,

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Ranbir shared probable hints of him dating Alia.

The Saawariya actor shared, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”