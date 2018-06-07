Alia Bhatt is the golden girl of Bollywood these days. With stellar performances in films like ‘Highway’, ‘Udta Punjab’ and ‘Highway’, this young starlet has established herself as one of the most sought-after actresses of this generation.

Not just this, she has many promising upcoming movies in her kitty like Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’, Karan Johar’s ‘Kalank’ and Ayaan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra’.

Alia, who is all of 25, isn’t only a talented actress. She also has a beautiful voice and has sung many of her songs in her movies. It is Alia’s melodious voice in superhit songs like “Sooha Saha”, “Samjawan”, “Ikk kudi, “Love you Zindagi” and many more.

The actress is in news for the past couple of weeks as the rumours of her dating Bollywood’s heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor are rife. The two are currently shooting for Ayaan Mukherjee’s directorial venture ‘Brahmastra’. The duo has been spotted at various events and outings together but has chosen to remain tight-lipped about their relationship status.

Upon being asked about his equation with his co-star Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor recently stated in an interview that “it is still new and needs time to breathe”. He almost confirmed the dating rumours with this statement. Although Alia has neither confirmed nor denied these rumours.

According to recent reports, Alia was asked about her opinions on marriage and her relationship status she stated that she takes decisions randomly and that she might surprise people by getting married when they least expect her to. She also said that she isn’t someone who thinks about these things.

She feels that she is someone who takes decisions randomly and she might even take marriage decision randomly. She said that people around her expect her to get married after 30 so she might surprise them by getting married before she turns 30. Alia feels that best things in life must happen when they are least expected.