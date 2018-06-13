Bollywood is full of affairs and undoubtedly one of the most talked about love saga is that of Amitabh & Rekha’s. Their relationship has always remained an unspoken mystery as none of them accepted it in public but everyone else has always been certain about their affair.

Well, it is definitely something to ponder upon. How did the two legends of the industry fell into this? Let’s take a look at this love story no one quite knows the truth about:

How the love saga began

It all started on the sets of the movie ‘Do Anjaane’ in 1976. Amitabh was a married man by then. During the initial days of this secret relationship, they used to meet each other in a bungalow that belonged to Rekha’s friend. The relationship was so secret that no one knew about it but then an incident changed things for the couple.

During the shoot of ‘Ganga Ki Saugandh’ in the year 1978, Amitabh lost his temper on a co-actor who was misbehaving with Rekha. Soon, their affair came into limelight and captured media’s attention. They kept denying their affair but the incidents were too loud to tell everyone that they were dating each other. Silsila’s director Yash Chopra also confirmed their relationship in one of the interviews.

Rumours Started Floating Around

For some time, the headlines were only about Amitabh & Rekha’s relationship. The rumour that they have got married secretly was also in the air. Rekha arrived at Rishi Kapoor & Neetu Singh’s wedding with Sindoor on her head and a mangalsutra in her neck and left everyone shocked. That’s not it! The guests and the media couldn’t stop wondering if Rekha had got secretly married. At the same party, Rekha went up to Big B and started chatting with him which left Jaya Bachchan fuming.

When Jaya found out about the affair

According to the reports, after what happened at the wedding, Jaya invited Rekha to her place for lunch and asked Rekha to leave her husband. She also warned her that she’ll never leave Amitabh, no matter what happens. Rekha realised that either she should be Mrs Bachchan or stay single.

Did Amitabh accept the relationship?

In an interview, Rekha was asked if Amitabh has ever accepted the relationship and she replied “Mr. Bachchan is still old-fashioned. He doesn’t want to hurt anybody, so why hurt his wife?” She even raised a question, speaking about his denial: “Why should he have not done it? He did it to protect his image, his family, his children. Why should the public know of my love for him or his love for me? I love him and he loves me- that’s it! If he’d reacted that ways towards me in private, I would have been very disappointed.” Rekha made it clear that she has no problem with Amitabh not accepting the relationship.

When the love story started fading

This love affair ended after Silsila which turned out to be their last film together. The couple started to drift apart. It is said that Rekha realised that she had no future with Amitabh as he was never going to leave his wife & family and the love story came to an end, not just off screen but on screen too. The alleged couple starred in ‘Shamitabh’ directed by R Balki but didn’t share the screen together in any scene.

Rekha’s Marriage To Mukesh Aggarwal

After ending things with Amitabh, Rekha married the industrialist Mukesh Agarwal in 1990 and moved on. In a very dramatic style, he hanged himself to the ceiling fan of his room, using his wife’s dupatta. Their marriage lasted for only seven months. The accident was a huge shock to the Bollywood industry.

Rekha puts up Sindoor for Big B?

Since two decades, Rekha puts up sindoor on her forehead. In an interview, she said that the place she comes from, it is known to put sindoor. In other interview, she said that she puts up sindoor because it looks good on her. Well, we never receive a satisfactory answer. Maybe it is just another style statement for Rekha.

Post-Silsila, Amitabh is said to have ignored Rekha altogether till this date. Even recently in the 54th Filmfare awards, Amitabh suddenly got up and moved away as Rekha came near to where he was seated. Such is the dilemma of falling in love and breakup; leaves a scar which though heals with time, leaves a mark which can never be removed. Even when they have ended their relationship, the heavy aura of their sad love-story still lingers. The real truth, however, is something only Rekha and Amitabh are aware of.