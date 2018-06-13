We are very much obsessed with the very lovely and adorable couple Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja. And our obsession isn’t at all vain. Such is the charisma of this goofy duo.

The two were much in love when they decided to get married after dating each other for almost four years. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in Mumbai on 8th May 2018. It has been more than a month since they got married but our obsession with them doesn’t seem to die down at all. Every time their adorable picture go viral on social media, our heart still skips a beat.

Sonam and Anand haven’t been to their honeymoon yet but the two were in London these past few days and we couldn’t get enough of their candid pictures with them strolling around the picturesque streets of London.

Sonam celebrated her 33rd birthday in London recently with husband Anand Ahuja, sister Rhea Kapoor, cousins Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor and close friends Shehla Khan and Samyukta Nair.

On the occasion of Sonam’s birthday, Anand wished her in his trademark goofy and witty style on Instagram by posting a breathtaking picture of Sonam and writing a witty caption under it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BjyBhzhgsHV/?taken-by=anandahuja

Sonam and Anand both are very active on their respective social media and often post each other’s candid and adorable pictures.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BjmwcuuH5ov/?taken-by=sonamkapoor

Recently, Sonam revealed in one of her interviews that her husband Anand Ahuja has a rule in their bedroom. She further added that “It’s a rule basically Anand has put on both of us. Right before I sleep I have to put my phone on charging in the bathroom or I charge it in the hall of other room,” revealed Sonam.

Sonam Kapoor is very active on her social media. So that might be the reason why Anand insists on this no-phones in the bedroom rule.

In fact, it is a commonly known fact that mobile phones emit harmful radiations. And they disrupt your sleeping cycle which can have detrimental and grave effects on your health.

Before they got married, Sonam was once asked why Anand appears so much and so often on her Instagram page, she said that“Social media is still in my control. I can put what I want to out there. I’m not going to disrespect the person and be like this person doesn’t exist in my life. But at the same time, I’m not going to disrespect that person by talking about him and other people interpreting it in the media in a different way. I will never talk about it, but I’ll never hide it either.”