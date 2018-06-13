We are very much obsessed with the very lovely and adorable couple Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja. And our obsession isn’t at all vain. Such is the charisma of this goofy duo.
Our Family is our strength.. thanks so much @kapoor.sunita you’re the best mom in the whole wide world for making this happen in such a spectacular fashion! Daddy for being so such an amazing host and loving Anand and I so unconditionally @anilskapoor @priya.ahuja27 for going out of your way to do everything and making sure Anand and I get everything we desire! Harish Papa for being our rock of Gibraltar! @rheakapoor for being my best friend and partner and making sure my wedding was a success! @harshvardhankapoor you are my knight in shining armor, you effortlessly took on every responsibility and made sure all our guests were looked after, I love you so much! Pallo, for working tirelessly through and being my third parent! I love you @shehlaa_k @sandeepkhosla @anamikakhanna.in @karanjohar @farahkhankunder @abhilashatd @missdevi for being such amazingly supportive friends who are like family! @poonambhambhani for being an ace mami! My gorgeous Masi @kaveeta.singh for being uber generous and treating me like her own daughter! @ase_msb for bringing the house down with @madstarbase ! @Neeha7 for being my shadow and never leaving my side. @karanboolani for being my brother and best friend! Also to all our friends and family who made it from far and wide at such short notice Anand and I love each and every one of you for loving us enough to want to make it for our big day! Love you all!
The two were much in love when they decided to get married after dating each other for almost four years. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in Mumbai on 8th May 2018. It has been more than a month since they got married but our obsession with them doesn’t seem to die down at all. Every time their adorable picture go viral on social media, our heart still skips a beat.
Sonam and Anand haven’t been to their honeymoon yet but the two were in London these past few days and we couldn’t get enough of their candid pictures with them strolling around the picturesque streets of London.
Sonam celebrated her 33rd birthday in London recently with husband Anand Ahuja, sister Rhea Kapoor, cousins Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor and close friends Shehla Khan and Samyukta Nair.
On the occasion of Sonam’s birthday, Anand wished her in his trademark goofy and witty style on Instagram by posting a breathtaking picture of Sonam and writing a witty caption under it.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BjyBhzhgsHV/?taken-by=anandahuja
Sonam and Anand both are very active on their respective social media and often post each other’s candid and adorable pictures.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BjmwcuuH5ov/?taken-by=sonamkapoor
Recently, Sonam revealed in one of her interviews that her husband Anand Ahuja has a rule in their bedroom. She further added that “It’s a rule basically Anand has put on both of us. Right before I sleep I have to put my phone on charging in the bathroom or I charge it in the hall of other room,” revealed Sonam.
Sonam Kapoor is very active on her social media. So that might be the reason why Anand insists on this no-phones in the bedroom rule.
In fact, it is a commonly known fact that mobile phones emit harmful radiations. And they disrupt your sleeping cycle which can have detrimental and grave effects on your health.
Before they got married, Sonam was once asked why Anand appears so much and so often on her Instagram page, she said that“Social media is still in my control. I can put what I want to out there. I’m not going to disrespect the person and be like this person doesn’t exist in my life. But at the same time, I’m not going to disrespect that person by talking about him and other people interpreting it in the media in a different way. I will never talk about it, but I’ll never hide it either.”