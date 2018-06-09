Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are one of the loveliest and sweetest couples in Bollywood. Ever since they started dating and the rumours of their relationship surfed up the world, the two have been the talk of the town. The couple dated for a good 3 years before tying the knot on 8 May 2018. Their wedding pictures broke the internet and almost everyone was obsessed with them.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja turns 33 today and on the occasion of her birthday, husband Anand Ahuja shared an adorable picture of wifey Sonam and wished her in the cutest way possible. His wish for wife Sonam was funny yet romantic. He posted a beautiful black and white picture of Sonam wearing a dupatta. He wrote the following:

The look when @sonamkapoor sees her birthday 🎂! 😂… That’s just my way of downplaying just how breathtaking this picture is! 💗💗💗 Happy Birthday 🐰!!

Sonam is in London these days with her gang Rhea Kapoor, Samyukta Nair, Arjun Kapoor and others. Recently she was asked if her birthday will be special this year as it is her first birthday after marriage. She said, “I don’t know about it being the ‘special birthday’, but married life is amazing.”

Sonam further continued, “I’m sure every wife thinks that, but I have the best husband in the world. I feel really blessed and happy. If I have my feet on the ground, continue to work hard and do the right thing, good stuff will happen. It might take a while but usually, good stuff happens to such people. There’s a sense of support because you know there’s someone who loves you unconditionally. And you have to settle down with your best friend”

When she was asked about her best birthday actress said, “It has to be the 31st one. It was my first birthday with Anand. I met him when I was 30. It was sweet and simple, but best to date.” She further went to reveal the most memorable gift she has ever received, “It was a really nice card and a letter that Anand wrote to me on my 32nd birthday. He isn’t a very romantic person by nature but he put a lot of heart in that, so that was really special.”

Sonam further opened up about the fondest memory of her birthday, and shared, “I value birthdays a lot and I expect my friends to be there with lots of gifts (laughs)! I have had amazing memories. When I had started dating Anand — I had met him for just two months, he had planned a surprise for me. He had flown down to Mumbai and booked a restaurant. Nobody knew we were dating that time, so I didn’t know how he pulled off everything. I had never met somebody in my life who would do this for me. It was really sweet and special. I’m a vegetarian, so he planned the whole menu accordingly, played some of the songs that I love and gave me a handwritten card as well as some flowers. I don’t know many boys who write cards. Anand is one of them (smiles).”