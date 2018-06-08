The Bacchhan family of Bollywood Industry is popular all around the world. Everyone is aware about each member of this eminent family. But very few of them know about the Rai Family. Yes you got it right; this family belongs to gorgeous actress Aishwarya Rai. Aishwarya is known for her immortal beauty and pure soul.

Recently, Aish posted one picture on her social media account in which her mother, Brother & his wife, their children and her own daughter Aradhaya can be seen clearly. Everyone is having one with each other and the happiness of being all together is reflected on every face.

Aishwary’s brother Aditya Rai is a retired merchant navy engineer. Adtiya was also the producer of movie ‘Dil Ka Rishta’ in which Aish played the lead role. But in the shared picture, Aishwarya’s Sister-In-Law Shrima Rai is grabbing all the attention as she is looking so pretty. She is as no less than any B-town actress. And this is believed that Aish and Shrima share bond just like bffs.

Shrima is very gorgeous, people called shrima as a ‘True Indian Beauty’. Not only this, it is also said that Shrima is more beautiful than Aishwarya Rai. Although Shrima is a house wife but she worked as a fashion blogger.

Miss world Aishwarya is known as the world’s most beautiful lady. She was the first Bollywood actress who went to Hollywood for her debut. She made Bollywood to reach at the international level and every fan of her went crazy because of her this step.

Aishwarya did more then 50 movies. She was in the headlines for dating actor Vivek Obroi & Salman Khan. Later on, Abhishek Bacchan proposed Aishwarya Rai on the set on Guru. Now this couple is happily married and enjoying their parenthood with baby Aradhaya.