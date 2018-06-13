The drop-dead gorgeous beauty, Jennifer Winget is one of the most stunning and talented actresses on Indian Television. She is famously known for her roles such as Dr.Riddhima, Simple and levelyKumud or a complete psychopath Maya in Behadd. She is currently playing the character of Zoya, on the show ‘Bepannaah’. And undoubtedly, as always, she is being tremendous in this role as well and is receiving great appreciation from the critics and her fans.

She recently posted a picture of herself on her Instagram account, from the sets of Bepannaah and it looks like the viewers didn’t take it so well.

She wrote, “Can’t be done with your hands in your pockets. Sometimes, you have to get your hands dirty to get the job done. #bepannaah”

The statement infuriated the netizens and they didn’t like the fact that she wrote or used the word ‘dirty’ while kneading the dough.

According to them, the words such as ‘dirty’ should not be used for doing household activities and chores.

Though, some of the netizens got her back! And supported her by saying that the context of the word ‘dirty’ was altogether different than what is being interpreted by the others. It was just a metaphor which she used and she’s not claiming the household work dirty or filthy.

Ever since the release of the show, Bepannaah the TRP ratings of the show is reaching stars. It seems like Jennifer and her co-star Harshad Chopra shares a great chemistry on screen! She said she was nervous as the character of Zoya is completely opposite to that of the former character she played of Maya in the show Beyhadh. She was scared whether the audience will appreciate this change or not!

Well, the TRP ratings speak for themselves, Winget! Fans are totally loving you! But you may want to be more careful with your words next time!