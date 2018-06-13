Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan came into limelight by stating that ‘she was in a relationship with Shahid Afridi’. However, she has finally accepted that it was a mistake stating personal things on social media and in public as their personal matter should be kept low key.

Recently, Arshi was invited to the chat show JuzzBaat where Rajeev Khandelwal was talking to her. He asked her about the bizarre tweet that she wrote about Afridi and her. And that was when she opened up about her relations with ex Pakistani cricketer. Arshi broke down and said, “I respect Mr Afridi a lot. He has done a lot for me. That tweet was a mistake and I should not have addressed him openly about such sensitive issues. Afridi sahaab ke bahut ehsaan hai mujh par.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BjFXPYulAn9/?hl=en&taken-by=arshikofficial

Though she apologised on the show, she did not deny the fact that she was in a relationship with Shahid Afridi.

Arshi is a self-proclaimed seduction queen and her Instagram handle is full of sensuous pictures of her. Arshi’s presence in the Big Boss house also helped the show bag some heavy TRPs. she even made a controversy by linking her name with ‘Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ fame Hiten who was also the participant of the show. But to clarify on their link-up news, Hiten’s wife Gauri came to the show and cleared on national television that there is nothing cooking between the two.



After that, she also claimed that she had made a call to cricketer Afridi for marriage before entering the house. Also, she called him Mehboob in a video Clip. She also faced criticism for sharing her nude pictures on Instagram which she deleted afterwards.

Moreover, Arshi’s outrageous remarks many time leads her to trouble. Back in 2015 she wrote, “Yes, I had sex with Afridi. Do I need the Indian media’s permission to sleep with someone? It’s my personal life. For me it was love,” She had also expressed her desire to marry him soon.



For the ones who were living under the rocks for ages, Shahid Afridi is a Pakistani Cricketer and world’s youngest player to enter in International Cricket at the age of 15. He is one of the best bowlers in the world and holds some world records in his hand. Afridi is married but her link-up with model Arshi created a buzz in the town.

Model Arshi is very soft spoken but it looks like her actions speak more than words!