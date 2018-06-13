Memories of Childhood are too pure and sweet, but after growing up sharing these memories on social media can be a bit embarrassing. Kapoor’s the ultimate big name of Bollywood and a closely knit-family always tease each other by sharing their throwback pictures on social media accounts. Take it Arjun, Sonam or Sanjay they enjoy sharing old pictures and reviving the memories.

Recently, Sanjay Kapoor did the same as he shared an adorable picture of his nephew Arjun Kapoor and also made some revelations about his marriage in that post. The picture is taken at his marriage with Mahdeep Kapoor, in which Arjun is looking damn bored at the wedding. Sanjay Kapoor also wrote a chucklesome caption along with the post, which reads, “That’s my expression when Arjun gets married #bored #getitoverwithchachu”.

Isn’t that a typical ‘chachu-tease’? Check out the picture below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bjy6vGEhx1m/?hl=en&taken-by=sanjaykapoor2500

Sanjay is the wittiest person from the family that keeps posting humorous stuff about all the family members. He also targeted Harvarvardhan Kapoor just before the release of Bhavesh Joshi in the picture Harshvardhan is smiling tight-lipped. The caption of the post reads, “Bhavesh Joshi unmasked, Watch the super talented Harshvardhan in Bhavesh Joshi, in theatres today #bhaveshjoshi.”



This picture isn’t so cute!

He also posted a heartfelt picture of Sonam Kapoor along With an emotional message before her marriage, which reads, “20 years back when we danced at my wedding Sonam. Now I will be dancing at yours. #timeflies.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BibL4FWByvp/?hl=en&taken-by=sanjaykapoor2500

Sanjay is a pro in sharing throwback pictures at right time. Don’t you think?

This picture posted by Sanjay Kapoor has taken away our hearts as it’s too good, he has shown two generations of Kapoor family together. He captioned the picture as, “Bache tho bache baap Re baap”. Arjun too, posted the same picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, “The Sequel @anilskapoor @harshvardhankapoor @sanjaykapoor2500 @jahaankapoor26”.

Check this picture right here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BixU8h2BKmS/?hl=en&taken-by=sanjaykapoor2500

Sanjay also shared yet another throwback picture with bhabhi Sunita Kapoor (Sonam’s mom), he praised her for hard work for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding and wrote, “One women show , wat a spectacular wedding Sonu only u could have pulled it off in a month. Love u Sonam and ANAND you’ll make the sweetest and coolest couple.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bij6vL6F1cu/?hl=en&taken-by=sanjaykapoor2500

On the work front Sanjay was last seen in the daily soap Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara and also he has some commercial commitments too this year.