Earlier today, massive fire broke out at a high-rise building in Prabhadevi area in Mumbai. As per reports, it has been revealed that the fire broke out in the B-wing of the BeauMonde towers in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi has caught fire.

If reports are to be believed it has been said that the tower that caught fire is the same one where popular Bolywood actress Deepika Padukone owns an apartment. Fortunately, the actress stays in the 24th floor while the fire broke out on the 32nd floor of the complex.

A source close to a leading daily informed the same saying, “It’s not her house or office which has caught fire. It has happened on the 32nd floor. Fire brigade is on their way already. Deepika is on the set shooting for her brand. Her staff has evacuated the apartment.”

As soon as the fire broke out, four fire tenders were immediately hurried to the spot and rescue operations had got started.

The actual reason behind the fire is still unknown. A source close to Deepika also revealed that she was not in the building when the fire broke out and that she was out, shooting for a brand in the city.

Here are a few videos and pictures from the incident that took place at BeauMonde towers:

A level-II fire breaks out in commercial premises at Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Worli, Mumbai. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Gph3Ar7kMi — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018

Visuals: A level-II fire breaks out in commercial premises at Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Worli, Mumbai. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/FG8VZaCrCN — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018

#UPDATE Level – II fire in a building at Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Prabhadevi locality in Worli: More than 90 people rescued safely. 6 fire engines, 5 jumbo tankers and an ambulance at the spot. Firefighting operations underway. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/S3vhxvuFfE — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018

Level II fire which had broken out in Beau Monde Towers in Worli's Prabhadevi, now becomes a level III fire. Firefighting operations underway. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/sBub2FuLii — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018