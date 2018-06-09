Aashka Goradia and Juhi Parmar have been close friends ever since the two stepped into the television world. They’re often snapped hanging out together. Recently, the BFFs appeared on Rajeev Khandelwal’s popular talk show, ‘Juzz Baatt’ and made quite a few revelations.

During the episode (which is yet to go on air), Juhi and Aashka shared about the bond they share and their respective journeys in the industry.

Since the two have had a chance to appear in a couple of reality shows like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye in the past, they even spoke about their experience with that in detail and revealed some shocking facts.

Talking about her experience with a reality show, Aashka said, “My sexuality was portrayed in a wrong way on a reality show through editing tricks it was extremely embarrassing for me and my parents. In reality, I was just applying aloe gel on a sick fellow inmate after she had broken into an allergic reaction. I was doing so by putting my hand inside her blanket so as to not embarrass her about her rash on national television and they made it look like something else was going on. At that point, I was inside the house as per the show’s format and couldn’t defend myself. When my mother visited me, she told me about how I was being depicted in the media and how everyone had started questioning my sexuality. But, the show’s host, my friends and the entire media fraternity came out in my support and tried their best to salvage the situation. And, today on the stage of Juzz Baatt, I want to take this opportunity to let the whole world know that I am happily married to a very handsome man.”

Juhi, on the other hand, narrated, “The show that I did was for couples and I had participated with my ex-husband Sachin. The footage was edited in a completely shocking manner almost as if to change the entire meaning of what was actually happening. There were situations where I was interacting with a crew member but his face was morphed with my husband’s and made it seem like I was having a conversation with him instead. Moreover, time-zones were portrayed inappropriately, whatever happened in the morning was shown in the evening and this would give out a wrong message. I was shown in a negative light to break my otherwise holier-than-thou bahu image, while Sachin was portrayed as a ‘bechara’. I was shocked when I came to know that they made me look like a vamp on-screen. It was not a pleasant experience at all.”

Well, that’s quite some revelation! We never knew about this side of the reality shows and always had a notion that it was all too glamorous. Do you think that producer of Indian reality shows do anything and everything for TRPs What do you have to say about Aashka and Juhi’s revelations? Write your views in the comment section and stay tuned for more such updates.