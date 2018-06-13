The trailer for Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s debut film ‘Dhadak’ is finally out. The film seems to perfectly capture the feeling of young love and raw emotions of first love and first heartbreak. The film is set in a small town in Rajasthan and deals with disparities and divide between different social classes that still exist in small town and villages.

The two protagonists apparently belong to two different social classes, the people of whose communities don’t get along very well. But despite the existing divide and hate between their families, the two fall in love. But their love haven is short-lived as their respective families get a whiff of their on-going liaison and all hell breaks loose. Pretty soon, things get violent and the couple elopes. What happens next, we’ll have to find out by watching the movie.

Karan Johar’s promising upcoming project ‘Dhadak’ is garnering a lot of attention from the youth and old alike. However, it isn’t only the intriguing love story of the leads that has got us hooked. Janhvi’s pretty young girl looks have made us go ga-ga over her. The beautiful earrings worn by her in the movie have caught out attention.

Janhvi Kapoor is looking ethereal in every frame of the trailer and we are gushing over her pretty earrings. Here are some snapshots of our favourite ones:

Isn’t she looking absolutely breathtaking? The desi outfits and pretty jhumkis really suit her. The trailer has peaked our excitement by hundredfold and we can’t wait for it to hit the theatres.