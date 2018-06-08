One of the most loved couples of the telly land, Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff left everyone shocked after the two ended their 8 years long marriage last year. The couple got married on February 15, 2009 and became proud parents of a baby girl, Samairra, after 4 years of their marriage.

The Kumkum actress will soon appear on the small screen again but this time as a guest of Rajeev Khandelwal’s talk show, Juzz Baatt.

In a teaser of the next episode of the show that is going viral on the internet, when Rajeev questioned Juhi about her marriage and divorce, she answered saying, “I knew Sachin before our marriage but there was no courtship period as such. He expressed his feelings and we got married immediately after that. I was not fully convinced personally but his love was the biggest driving force. I thought that I will fall in love with him but I still don’t know if I can label it as a love marriage”.

The actress further revealed, “After few years of our marriage, our relationship hit rock bottom. It was difficult for me to accept that it’s not working out and I was just struggling to keep it going. Finally, I decided that it was best for both of us to separate and Aashka Goradia helped me and stood by my side”.

Previously, after filing for divorce, Juhi had shared her real reason for ending her 8-years-long marriage with Sachin. Talking to a leading tabloid, she had said, “We have sought divorce by mutual consent and our daughter Samairra’s custody is going to be with me. I was very clear right from the start that I will be her sole custodian. Our marriage didn’t work from the beginning. Incompatibility drew us apart; we could never be on the same page. Our backgrounds, mindsets, outlook and expectations from life were completely different. We tried our best, but our differences were irrevocable. I have not asked for any alimony because I am capable of taking care of myself. I just told Sachin to contribute towards child support so that we can secure Samairra’s future; as parents, it’s our collective responsibility”.

Speaking about her only daughter, Samairra, Juhi had also said, “We decided that it was best to part ways, because a harmonious atmosphere is a must for a child. She is too young to understand what’s happening in our lives. However, Sachin’s absence isn’t a new thing for Samairra as we have been separated many times. There have been times when Sachin has not been home and she is used to not seeing him around. However, she does ask about him at times”.

Soon after Juhi and Sachin announced about their divorce, rumours were rife that the marriage had ended because of Juhi’s short temper. When Juhi heard of such rumours, she was quick to dismiss them and in her defense said, “I do not have a foul temper. I’m just a transparent person who calls a spade a spade and I’m proud of being an honest and fearless person in today’s times. People are writing loosely, assuming that it’s the reason for our divorce. It is my request to all of them to stop judging. What happens between two people, only they will know. A marriage — successful or failed — involves two people and not one. It is easy to blame it on one person based on hearsay and jump to conclusions. I don’t want people to write baseless rumours because when my daughter grows up and reads these stories, she will be hurt”.

Talking about the reason behind their divorce, another source had unveiled, “While everything was fine during the initial years of marriage, trouble started brewing over a period of time. Differences crept into their relationship, which now seems irreconcilable. Sachin was conspicuous by his absence even at the launch of Juhi’s mythological show Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s ‘Karmphal Data Shani’. They have been staying separately for almost a year. Samaira stays with Juhi, who will soon file for divorce. There is no chance of reconciliation”.