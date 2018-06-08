Comedian Kapil Sharma is going through many health and personal issues. After his last release ‘Firangi’ , he had taken a long break. After sometime, he came back with his new show ‘Family Time with Kapil’ which is currently on hold because of some personal and health issues. Recently Kapil confirmed about his recovery stating that he will be taking time off to concentrate on his health.

After few months, Kapil interacted with his fans once again on twitter. Fans showing concern to him asked about his health and his upcoming projects. He informed fans that he has been working out and is getting back in shape and he will start work on his next project soon. He wrote, “Hello friends .. hope all well .. let’s have a chat tonight by 11 pm .. till then listen this Punjabi dance number by my friends @drzeusworld @ZoraWorldwide.”

Hello friends .. hope all well .. let’s have a chat tonight by 11 pm .. till then listen this Punjabi dance number by my friends @drzeusworld @ZoraWorldwide https://t.co/R0JhG2paOt — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) June 7, 2018

He also thanked his fans who were with him in his bad time and still are with him for his future projects. He praised his fans unconditional love and signed off by posting a tongue in cheek comment. He tweeted, “Chalo now good night .. trying to change my life style .. god bless all .. love u”

https://twitter.com/KapilSharmaK9/status/1004791974283468800

Earlier Kapil’s behavior was no less than a shock for his fans as he abused a journalist on social media and call for trying to defame him by publishing negative stories. Later on, journalist uploaded an audio consisting of Kapil’s abusive language. Not only this, Kapil then sent a notice to ex-girlfriend and manager Preeti Simoes and her sister Neeti Simoes.