Recent release ‘Veere Di Wedding’ banged the box office and still hitting it up as this movie have crossed the mark of 50 crore and there are expectation of crossing 100 crore too as it have been only one week of its release. Ekta Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor production Veere Di Wedding has managed to break the stereotypes associated with a female-centric film in Bollywood.

Recently one video of this film is being viral on social media. This video has been recorded during the practice of one scene of the movie. According to the source, the off-shoulder blouse that Kareena is wearing in this video is 25 years old. For this scene Kareena carried a very pretty yellow lehnga and an off-shoulder blouse. This blouse has been designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Sandeep revealed in one of his social media post that the garment which has been used in movie Veere Di Wedding is from the vintage collection of Abu Sandeep. We have made it 25 years back.

Sandeep also shared, ‘Rhea came to him and then they both started looking out for the outfits. After rejecting many clothes we got this dress. We haven’t made any changes in the skirt and the blouse was also almost same as it was earlier. What we all did was just alteration according to the size of Kareena Kapoor.’

The film, which released on June 1, has earned a total of Rs 52.90 crore with a remarkable business on weekdays. The Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor production earned Rs 6.04 crore and Rs 5.47 crore on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. On Wednesday, the film earned Rs 4.87 crore.

Producer Ekta Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, “We were gonna break even at 23 crore and we did 36 in the weekend! #VeereDiWedding weekday trends are shocking too since it’s an A film! It’s radical and has had its share of brickbats! But the love is far outnumbered! Next time, I hope when a project with an all-women cast is made we are used as an example to get it greenlit! And the disparity in pay is always justified with ‘women can’t open a film’, this (Veere Di Wedding) with ‘Raazi’ shud shut that myth forever AMEN.”

