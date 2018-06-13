When we are not in a good state of mind, there are only a few things that can cheer us up. One of which is eating our favorite happiness-creating foods. And another is randomly browsing through our favorite Bollywood stars’ social media accounts and gushing over their little ones.

There was a time when we only used to go crazy on seeing our favorite Bollywood star’s pictures on the internet. But today, things have slightly changed as before going gaga over their pictures, we go gaga over their kids’ pictures. And the perfect example of this is Kareena and Saif’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan who has completely taken over the internet with his beautiful blue eyes, chubby cheeks, and adorable face. Ever since his birth, he has been winning hearts all over the world. And to give him tough competition, another kid that has joined the league is none other than his own cousin sister, baby Inaaya, who has already become paparazzi’s favorite.

The two have been casting a spell on thousands of people with their puppy eyes. And what you are going to see next is just double the dose of cuteness.

While Taimur is away from home as he has gone on a vacation to London with mommy and daddy, Kareena and Saif, Soha recently visited the Pataudi house. And we got our hands on a few pictures where Inaaya could be seen enjoying and chilling on her elder brother Taimur’s swing.

Check out her pictures right here:

Baby #innayakhemu snapped with Mom #sohaalikhan A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 12, 2018 at 7:56am PDT

It is the same swing on which Taimur is often snapped chilling by himself. Check out the picture right here:

That’ so cute!

We love how the Kareena and Soha have already started teaching their little ones that sharing is caring.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were blessed with a baby girl on September 29, 2017.

Earlier in an interview, Kunal expressed how his life has changed after becoming a father. He said, “I would like to think so! On other days, I would go back home, put up my feet and watch something on TV or call my friends home, make a plan to go out. Now, I just want to go back home to my baby and watch her. And talk about her. Everything else comes later. Priorities have changed for sure. There’s more to come.”

On being asked about who’ll be strict with his daughter, among him and Soha, the actor revealed, “Definitely her. Because I love kids and it’s a girl. She just smiles at me and I’m done. Soha will have to be stricter because I definitely can’t.”

In another interview with a leading portal, Soha too expressed how her life has changed after embracing parenthood. She said, “It’s no longer about my life, and that’s the most definitive change! Up until now, I have been independent, and liked very much to be in control of my schedule when it came to going to the gym, and getting minimum 10 hours of sleep every night. I used to look after myself. But now, everything is about her. It is difficult for someone like me to relinquish control to someone else. But now Inaaya controls what I eat, when I sleep, whether or not I can watch TV, go out or not — she’s the boss!”