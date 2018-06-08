Balika Vadhu fame Mahhi Vij recently visited Krushna and Kashmera’s house. The couple had arranged a grand party on their Kids first birthday. Pictures from the bash are doing rounds on internet as many famous telly faces were spotted.

Mahhi Vij along with her two adopted kids Khushi and Rajvir marked her presence in the party. Where Mahhi was requested by the media persons to pose with the kids, she was seen holding her kids hand, who were hiding away from the camera and she brings them back for the pictures.

Check this video right here:

@mahhivij with her kids ❤️❤️❤️😍😍 A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 4, 2018 at 5:01am PDT



But it seems like her fans don’t like the way she behaved with her kids. Mahhi got trolled for forcing her kids to get clicked for gaining limelight. Her haters openly shamed her on social media platforms for ‘using’ her kids just for the sake of publicity.



But Mahhi slammed all the trollers in an Interview, where she was asked about the same, she said “It absolutely doesn’t bother me. Such haters really need to get some positivity in their lives. Over social media, things aren’t under ones control and can’t alter or filter the hatred or love. I just feel that these people who have been on a spree in passing mean comments against my way of dealing with my kids, feel better when they spread negativity.

Also she further added, “Firstly, I know how to handle my kids. Their family has been with us for over 15 years now. They are family to us and the kids are adorable. Anyone will instantly fall in love with them. Tomorrow, if Jay and I have our kids, things will never change for Khushi and Rajvir. They are our life. Both of us have thought over this and decided that all our kids would be dealt on the same grounds and platform. We know we won’t ever be unfair to either of our babies”.



Moreover she said, “Both these kids have been destined to have a better life and that’s God’s plan for them. Jay and I are just the medium. My friends who come over, see how I treat my babies and I absolutely don’t need to give any justification or show how I deal with them to anyone else. For the ones trolling, they really need to get something better and positive in their lives to flush out the unwanted negativity from their minds. And as far as publicity gimmick is concerned, I am solely enough to get the publicity.”

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi adopted their caretaker’s kids and they both said it was their mutual decision. Their social account handles are flooded with pictures of the kids and they are happy raising them together.

Kudos to Mahhi and Jay for breaking this stereotype!