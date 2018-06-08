Bollywood is a place that is full of uncertainties. Relationships and people change overnight. And as aam janta, we are left to speculate and keep tabs on who’s who. More often than not, it is difficult to keep a track of such occurrences and events.

Seems like it is the season of friendships in tinsel town. With the latest release of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ four BFFs, our very own Veeres are parading around and painting the town red with the newly revived essence of female friendship. And now, it seems like there is another friendship brewing between two gorgeous ladies of Bollywood.

You will not believe if we tell you that the new BFFs in B-Town are none other than Katrina Kaif and Janhvi Kapoor. But that indeed is true. Katrina and Janhvi are friends now if sources are to be believed. It isn’t just our sources that are telling us so. We have a video which is a proof that the two are friendly acquaintances now.

Katrina Kaif goes to the celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s gym. She is a fitness freak who takes her health and workout very seriously. Katrina often posts videos of her working out on her social media. Alia Bhatt also goes to the same gym and the two bonded while working out together.

Sri Devi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for her debut film ‘Dhadak’, also goes to the same gym as Katrina Kaif.

During a staff’s birthday celebrating at the gym, Katrina Kaif and Janhvi Kapoor are seen cutting and eating the cake with her. The two can be seen sharing a laugh over something and enjoying.

Here is the video:

Seems like the two are very comfortable with each other and bonded over work-out.