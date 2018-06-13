The queen of Indian Television Ekta Kapoor is back on small screen with her new show ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’. There have been many speculations in the past about her next project being the TV adaptation of Bollywood’s blockbuster movie ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. Ekta Kapoor was asked a number of times to confirm the same but she never gave a firm statement. Balaji Telefilms have been working on a new project for some time now and the casting for the same was in full swing.

Very recently, Ekta Kapoor announced her next TV show ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’. The show will air on Sony TV and is all set to start from 18 June 2018. Dil Hi Toh Hai stars Karan Kundra and Yogita Bihani in lead roles. The story revolves around a young and rich upper-class business tycoon Ritwik Noon and a simpleton girl ‘Dr. Palak Sharma’ and the dynamics between them. The show is expected to be a romantic family drama.

Ekta recently said in an interview that after a long time she is back to working on this genre ‘family drama’ which used to be her forte a few years back. She said that she has been experimenting a lot with genres since past few years and now she wants to do what she does best and is popularly known for. The show is set in a joint family background which own’s the town’s biggest business corporation. The show will star multiple characters and will explore the dynamics among them.

It sounds like a typical Ekta Kapoor family drama show. But Ekta explains how Dil Hi Toh Hai is different from the other shows she produced in the past. She said, “It is a family show but it is not the kind of family we have seen for ages, there will be moments in the show when a mother will ask her daughter if she has any boyfriend issues, she will be seen telling her if the boyfriend has left you, it is okay.”

She also said that with this show she is taking a risk as this is something she hasn’t done before. But she is glad that she has taken a new turn.

Dil Hi Toh Hai stars Yogita Bihani in the lead role. Yogita is going to make her TV debut as a female lead with this show but she isn’t a newbie to stardom. This Delhi girl gained popularity when she starred in one of the introductory promos of Salman Khan’s latest season of reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’. That promo worked wonders for Yogita and in a few days after the promo went on-air she got a call from Balaji Telefilms.

When asked about how she is feeling after bagging such a big project, she said “I am really excited about this new journey. I don’t know if excited is exactly the right word that I am feeling. It’s a dream come true moment for me to sign this lead role. I think it’s the biggest deal I have cracked in my life,”

Yogita hails from Delhi and was bought up in a business family. She has 6 siblings and she is the youngest among them. Sharing her initial journey she said “I had accompanied a friend for an audition for a music video and I managed to crack it. I was 16-17 then and with a stigma around the industry and Delhi people, I was scared and so refused the offer. I then did my graduation in computer science and having an interest in the food sector, was doing a course in hospitality. That’s when I came to Mumbai and while working for an NGO, I got the chance to be on a show for Living Foodz. The team there boosted my confidence, saying I should try acting and so the process of auditions began, and in a year, here I am,” she shared with a smile.

Giving more insights about her role in the show she said “I play Dr Palak Sharma, who is a very confident and today’s girl. She has a likeable personality, is very close to her family and completely committed to her profession. She is a practical girl, who fights for her rights.” Comparing it with her real self, she said with a smile, “I totally relate to the character, the only difference is that she has long hair and I have short.”

The show also stars Poonam Dhillon, Bijay Anand, Pooja Bannerjee, Akshay Dogra, Asmita Sood, Sudeepa Singh and others. The show is all set to air from next week and we wish the whole cast and crew good luck. We are very excited to watch it!