Naagin 3 fame Surbhi Jyoti is rumoured to be in love and dating a popular actor. Yes, you read that right! Love is in the air for Surbhi Jyoti. The gorgeous actress has been a part of many successful TV shows like ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’, ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Tanhaiyan’, ‘Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai’ and now she is seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show ‘Naagin 3’.

Surbhi Jyoti has a stellar screen presence and that can be seen in all her performances. Not only is she powerhouse of many talents, she is one of the most beautiful actresses in the Television industry.

Surbhi is rumoured to be dating a popular actor these days who is none other than Sumit Suri. Both have worked together in a music video named ‘Haanji’.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Surbhi and Sumit have been dating since last four months & their close friends too are aware of their relationship. The leading portal quoted a source as saying, “They like each other a lot and have been together for almost four months now.”

Other sources reveal that “Surbhi has reduced socialising, and spends most of her free time with Sumit. He, too, makes sure that he keeps himself free for her. They want to keep their relationship discreet. However, their friends know about their closeness.”

The HT report further states that, “Surbhi was heard telling her friends that she finds Sumit not just good-looking, but also a wonderful human being, who is different from the ‘typical television crowd’.”

When Sumit was contacted to comment on his alleged relationship with Surbhi Jyoti, that actor refused to comment on the same and was quoted as saying, “I would not like to comment on it.” He further added, “such rumours are bound to happen when two people working together become friends and often catch up.”

Surbhi has also refused to confirm or deny the rumour.

Here is the snippet of the music video that the two worked together in:

Sumit Suri isn’t a newbie in the Indian Television Industry and has essayed the role of Captain Ranjit Surjewal in the web series The Test Case starring Nimrat Kaur. He has also been a part of many films like Warning (2013), What the Fish (2013) and Babloo Happy Hai (2014), and the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

We are just waiting for either of the two to put all the speculations to rest and make their relationship public. But only the time will tell when and how they will do it.