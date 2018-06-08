While we were not done crushing over Sonam Kapoor’s wedding pictures, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi surprised one and all with the announcement of their marriage. The newlywed couple took it to their respective social media accounts to share the dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony.

Taking it to her Instagram account, Neha wrote, “Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi” , while Angad wrote, ‘Best friend.. now wife!! Well Hello there mrs BEDI!!! @NehaDhupia.’

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony on 10 May 2018 in New Delhi at a gurudwara. The two got married in a traditional Sikh ceremony. Since the wedding was a private one, it was only attended by close friends and family members of the couple.

Neha looked breathtakingly beautiful as a bride, dressed in a soft pink lehenga, which she perfectly teamed with a golden choker, heavy jhumkas and a maangtika. Angad, on the other hand, looked classy as a groom in his white sherwani and a pink turban.

While it has been days since the two exchanged the wedding vows, but the celebrations have not yet got over. As per reports of a leading tabloid, it has been told that the couple will throw a starry wedding reception in July. Talking about the same, Angad had said, “We are hoping to host a reception in the first week of July. Shaadi toh kar li, but we have to go reverse now”

Neha and Angad are currently deciding over the details of the wedding reception like the venue where it would take place and who all will be invited for the same.

Revealing about the guest list, Angad had said “I want my close friends to be there. Right now, all of them are busy. [Ashish] Nehra is not in town. From the film industry, I want Mr [Amitabh] Bachchan and Salman [Khan] bhai to be there, and they are both caught up right now,” and added that Neha had a sizeable list of friends in the industry as well.

Looks like it’s going to be one hell of a bash!

Coming back to Angad and Neha, the couple recently hosted a post-wedding bash for their close friends which included Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh and Dia Mirza with her husband Sahil Sangha. The pictures from the party are going viral on the internet.