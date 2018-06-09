The news of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and actor Ranveer Singh’s marriage is creating buzz all around. There are rumours that this duo might be getting married on November 19 of this year only. Recently Deepika have been seen with her mommy in one of the jewelry shop and there are speculations that she must have gone for her wedding shopping. Between all these rumours, the one which is making news recently is the new house of Ranveer Singh. Yes, you read it right Ranveer Singh has bought new house and have decided to live there after getting married with his lady Deepika Padukone.

This very new flat of Ranveer and Deepika is located in the Sri apartments of Bandra. According to one source, Ranveer lives in the same apartment with his mother, Father and sister on 6th, 7th and 8th floor. He bought his new flat on 4th floor. Talking about Deepika’s wedding prepration, she went to buy some gold with her mother Ujjawala to one one of the jewelry shop located in Bandra only.

According to one source, it is said that in the occasion of Deepveer’s marriage, only their close one will make presence and media coverage will not be allowed. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Deepika is getting cold feet and having major commitment issues.“Ranveer is completely committed to the relationship and wholeheartedly devoted to her. But Deepika fears her heart may be broken again and this time she won’t be able to take it,” the starlet’s friend told the daily.

And the reason just might involve Deep’s ex-flame Ranbir Kapoor, whom the Padmaavat actor dated back in 2008.“She was looking at a life ahead with Ranbir. She wanted marriage and babies and was even ready to give up her career to be Mrs Ranbir Kapoor. They broke up and Ranbir moved on,” the close friend revealed.

The ex- couple Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone has seen last time together in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Tamasha’ . During the promotions of the film, Deepika was asked if she still loves Ranbir. To this, the starlet responded, “Of course I do. I don’t think that every feeling has to be broken down as I don’t believe that emotions are uni-dimensional anyway. Feelings and emotions are very layered.”