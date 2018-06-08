Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon is one of the most iconic and popular TV shows of all times that first aired on Star Plus 7 years back in 2011. The show ran for a little less than 2 years and went off-air in November 2012. It starred Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti in lead roles as Khushi Kumari Gupta and Arnav Singh Raizada respectively.

It has been a really long time since the last episode of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon was telecast on TV but the memories of the lovely show are still etched in fans’ hearts. The show has been blockbuster not just in India but worldwide across many nations. The level and intensity of popularity of the show can be estimated that the show has been dubbed in various languages and has been airing in different countries with similar adaptations since years. Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon has been dubbed in English, Urdu, Tamil, Telegu, Bengali, Kannada, Kazakh, Arabic, Vietnamese, French, Malayalam, Turkish, Indonesian, Bulgarian, Georgian, Armenian and Russian.

The show has also had two sequels ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon…Ek Baar Phir’ and ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3’. One of the many reasons for the success of the show was the crackling chemistry between Sanaya and Barun. IPKKND celebrated its 7 years anniversary on 6th June 2018 and Sanaya Irani posted a heartfelt and nostalgic post on her Instagram.

Sanaya Irani is busy with web series and films these days and hence is quite active on social media these days. Although Sanaya made her television debut way back with the show ‘Left Right Left’, she gained multitudes of success with her role of Khushi Kumari Gupta in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. The show not only created a niche for her in the industry but she also made close friends with her co-stars on the sets of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

She shared pictures with her co-stars and friends from the show and wrote how special the show was and is for her.

Here’s what she posted:

“A little-known fact about Is Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon is that during my auditions, I was not expected to pull off the part and that kept me nervous all through. But destiny has its own way to surprise you because it didn’t land me a show, it landed me a phenomenon. It gave me a role of a lifetime and what I can easily call the best show that happened to me for so many factors- for it was a set brimming with positivity and passion, so much that am sure, if the tune of Rabba ve plays somewhere, it will make us all nostalgic; for it gave me friends for a lifetime, who I’m still in touch with on an everyday basis; for it gave me the chance to perform a character that the viewers probably loved so much that they have immortalised it and even today the love keeps pouring in and it doesn’t feel like seven years, it feels like just yesterday that I put on the helmet and rode a scooty in the streets of Lucknow for the first shot. Thank you, everyone, associated with the show who made Khushi and Arnav so magical, and to all you fans out there for the unlimited love, much love, always. #ispyaarkokyanaamdoon. @iakshaydogra @hegdeg @kaurdalljiet @lata_sreedhar @gulenaghmakhan @deepalipansareofficial and the entire cast and crew who I cannot tag .”

Check out the original post:

We really love this amazing show and iconic jodi of Arnav and Khushi. And if you miss it too then fret not. The show currently airs on STAR Utsav every day at 7 pm.