2017 has been a lucky year for most of our celebrities. While some tied the knot with their partners, others embraced parenthood. And one such TV actress who falls in the latter category is our very favorite Disha Vakani.

The Television actress Disha Vakani, popularly known as Dayaben in TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, became a proud mother of a baby girl on November 30, 2017. And as reported earlier, the actress has named her daughter, Stuti Pandya.

Earlier, a source close to Disha’s family revealed that Disha’s delivery date was sometime in the third week of December, but she delivered the baby 20 days before the expected date.

The ace actress is currently on a maternity break and is soon expected to get back to work.

Recently, Disha took it to her Instagram account to share the first glimpse of her darling daughter. The picture is from Disha’s recent visit to the Tirupati Balaji with hubby Mayur and the little one, where they had gone to seek blessings of God. Along with the picture, Disha wrote a caption that reads, “May god bless our child and protects her from every obstacle.” Check out the picture right here:

Though we can hardly see the little one’s face, but it indeed is an adorable picture! What do you think?

Lately, rumours were abuzz that Disha was opting out of the show, but when the maker of the show, Asit Kumar Modi, got to know about the same, he dismissed these claims and was quoted saying, “Disha’s baby is still very young and her return has not been discussed yet.” He further added, “there was no official confirmation on the actress quitting the longest-running comedy show.”

According to latest reports, it is to be believed that Disha was expected to make a comeback to the show by the end of March, but now it would take her more time to get back to work.

A source from the sets of TMKOC ( Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) said, “We are in touch with Disha to start the shoot. But she has yet not given a nod. Considering her baby is very small, production is willing to be understanding in terms of timing and schedule like we were in the final months of her pregnancy. But she wants to focus more on her personal commitments at the moment. But we are trying very hard to bring her back to the sets asap”.