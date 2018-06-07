Bharti Singh got married with her longtime beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa in a big fat wedding last year. She is a successful comedian and Haarsh is a writer. They both confessed that it was love at first sight as instantly after their first meeting they started feeling that there is something.

Well, Bharti and Haarsh are madly in love and this can be seen as their unique and beautiful pre-wedding video was the most loved pre-wed of the year. Moreover, the couple also got featured on the show Juzz Baatt….Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak. The show’s concept is all about the insides and realities of stars’ lives. The couple too shared some of their secrets and disclosed their struggle in life. But what reflected the most in the show was the duo’s love for each other.

Recently, Haarsh bought a new luxury car and soon after that his wife’s fans trolled him and said that he had bought it through Bharti’s money. Although Bharti lashed out and commented back, but she got a golden chance to spill her aggression out on the talk show. Rajeev Khandelwal is the anchor of the show. During a conversation, when Rajeev asked Bharti about Haarsh and the trolls, not only she took a stand for him, she also said, “Initially, people didn’t believe that Haarsh bought a car for himself and I didn’t gift it to him. He bought it from his hard-earned money. He works tirelessly, day in and night out and keeps me really happy. I am so proud of my husband”.

Getting #Juzzbaati ❤️ A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on May 24, 2018 at 4:06am PDT



Bharti also told some fun facts in an interview about harsh and said “I think it makes a lot of difference if you find the right life partner. Haarsh supports me a lot and never questions me. It has been three months since we have got married, but our masti and maramaari continues. Kabhi gussa aata hai, kabhi hansi aati hai (sometimes I feel angry at him, and something he makes me laugh). But life is good, and I’m enjoying it. Haarsh never stops me from doing anything. We have got married after seven years of relationship, and we still feel we are friends only. In fact, we gel so well that we don’t need the company of friends to go out on a dinner or a drive.”

Coming back to Bharti’s personal life, she revealed that her mother wanted to abort her, she told, “My mother wanted to abort me due to our financial condition, but eventually she didn’t and today she is very proud of me.” She further added, “I remember this one time, just before my performance, my mother was admitted to the ICU and I wasn’t keen to perform. She motivated me and made sure that I gave my best which I did”