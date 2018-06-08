This year wedding bells in B-Town are so not ending. Seems like 2018 is way too lucky for celebrities. We all are aware that Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Actress Rubina Dilaik and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Actor Abhinav Shukla are going to tie the knot on 21st June, 2018, after a long relationship of four years. They announced their wedding in March this year. The actors are busy with their wedding preparations.

Abhinav and Rubina got inspired by the wedding invite of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding which had a small sapling along with the invite. This unique and biodegradable idea attracted them a lot and they got the same for their invite.

Abhinav, talking about the invitation card said “It’s Ruby’s (her nickname) idea. She came up with the invite, which resonates with us and is symbolic of our love. The plant we’ve chosen isn’t demanding. It requires a spoonful of water a week.” He further added “True love nurtures and nourishes the soul. With this thought, we wanted to gift ‘a life’ to our friends to mark the beginning of our new journey and thank them for being with us through thick and thin. The love is not only for people, we both love nature as well and hence, this invite is organic and totally biodegradable. The cards are made of medium density fireboard wood and recycled paper. We want to encourage people to keep weddings fun and nature friendly.”

And when Rubina was asked where the wedding is to take place, she quipped, “Himachal, Punjab, Mumbai. A bit at places where hum dono ka kith and kin resides. It will be 2-3 functions.” She further added, “Believe it or not, I got to know about my wedding preparations from my parents. They were already in talks with Abhinav and his family and had kept it as a secret. It’s hard to digest I know, but you will be even more surprised if I tell you that this was going on since November last year, and I had no whiff about it until recently.”

The duo is going to get married in Rubina’s hometown, Shimla and pre-wedding rituals will be done in Abhinav’s hometown, Ludhiana and Mumbai.

Abhinav won many hearts when he said he would not mount on a ghodi (horse) as per the Hindu tradition, during his baraat. He wisely said, “I am completely against it. I don’t want to trouble an animal, who can’t express pain or exhaustion, to mark my big day.”

As the preparations have already been started, let’s look forward to this lovely couple’s wedding and wish them a great and happy life ahead!