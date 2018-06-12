Though people used to say, “It’s a man’s world”, that sentiment is rapidly changing. As women across the world put their best foot forward, jobs, industries, and pastimes previously dominated by men are undergoing massive paradigm changes.

One place that shift is certainly being felt is in the world of gambling. Though the Poker Tournaments you’ve seen on TV may be largely male affairs, more and more women are anteing up and dealing themselves in – and with impressive results to match.

Look no further than Vanessa Selbst if you’re searching for a femme fatale of felt. No stranger to the finals of Poker tournaments across the world, her track record – which includes winning $1.4 million at a single tournament – speaks for itself.

Plenty of celebrities have started turning up at the tables as well, including Pamela Anderson of all people! While her skills aren’t quite as famed as some of the other ladies on our list, tales of her exploits at the table are legendary, and include an infamous outing where she had a $250,000 debt forgiven for just a kiss.

Another famous lady on our list? Gladys Night. She may have been the Queen of soul, but that didn’t mean she wasn’t familiar with other kinds of royals – flushes or otherwise. She even tried her hand at sports betting every now and then, though the history books aren’t quite so sure about her success there.

These women have always been winning and won’t stop anytime soon. But who’s your favourite of them all, and once you’ve checked out the 10 greatest women gamblers of all time, are you inspired to try and enter their ranks?