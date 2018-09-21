10 Sensational Statements By Bollywood Celebrities Which Resulted In Controversies

Apart from films, Bollywood celebrities are also popular for grabbing eyeballs because of their controversial statements. No matter how much celebs try to play it safe, they sometimes, whether deliberately or in the heat of the moment, make statements that give them tongue-in-cheek moments later. From Aamir Khan’s comment on Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut’s dig at Karan Johar, here are 10 sensational statements by Bollywood stars which sparked off controversies.

1. Aamir Khan about Shah Rukh Khan

“Shah Rukh is licking my feet and I am feeding him biscuits every now and then. What more can I ask for?”

2. Salman Khan On Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish

“Arre Koi Kutta Bhi Dekhne Nahi Gaya.”

3 . Sonam Kapoor about Aishwarya Rai.

“Ash has worked with my dad so I have to call her Aunty na?”

4. Salman Khan About Shah Rukh Khan

“Shah Rukh meri girlfriend nahi thi. Apni purani girlfriends ko miss nahi karta, Shah Rukh ko kyu karunga.”

5. Aamir Khan on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black

“I did not like the film. I found it very insensitive. It sends out very wrong signals. It was extremely manipulative. The performances were also over the top.”

6. Kareena Kapoor On Being Compared With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan