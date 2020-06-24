We all always want to be in a healthy relationship. And to make that happen, we tend to invest a lot in our bonding and our partner. Sometimes things work, while other times, they don’t. A healthy relationship cannot be achieved by putting lots of efforts. It is just the result of the bonding in which two partners have complete trust in each other and have great compatibility.

So, it’s more like understanding your partner rather than bonding. So, if you want to know your relationship is also healthy or not, then here are the signs to get the answer from.

Signs of a healthy relationship:

1- A relationship gets healthy when partners don’t hesitate to share anything. They can say anything to each other freely and honestly.

2- Being in the relation, you two have your own personal space. You can enjoy that time by doing something you love to do because it doesn’t mean you two have to be connected always.

3- It’s very normal to disagree on something. So, a healthy relationship is when you fight with your partner and don’t need to hold things back.

4- You take all decisions jointly. It needs both of you to decide something after having a discussion about it.

5- Things won’t change in future. So, you two have to accept each other as you are right now. When you hope for a change in your partner that means you have started to find faults in him or her.

6- You two have fun and laugh with each other. That doesn’t mean there is no romance in the bonding but you guys are happy in the relationship.

7- There is a perfect balance in your relationship for everything because there is a responsibility also in the bonding apart from love and romance. So, you and your partner know when and how to plan things accordingly to have balance for everything.

8- You trust and respect each other and treat with kindness because treating the person you love with care, empathy, appreciation is actually the repercussion of a healthy relationship.

9- It’s very normal to get annoyed with your partner. But you know how to let things go and be normal with each other again.

10- Your relationship is the safest place in your life. But that doesn’t mean you don’t fight with your partner. This means when everything is messed you want to just see your partner and whatever happens, you only talk to him.