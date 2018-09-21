In the present times, it won’t be wrong to call various celebrities as Sugar Daddies. They stink of hard cash and are supporting Bollywood actresses with their money. There are some of the Bollywood actresses who have married these super rich businessmen who are taking care of their wives with their money. These actresses have found their prince charming in these men and are now living a super luxurious lifestyle all because of their sugar daddies. Here are the 10 rich husbands of Bollywood actresses who have extremely high cash.

#1. Tina Ambani



Let’s start at the top! We all know how the Ambani bahu used to be an actress. While she was not hugely successful, she did grab the eyeballs of plenty of actors/directors. However, none of those relationships seemed to last! But do you know whom she chose to tie the knot? It’s none other than one of the richest men – Anil Ambani, cited as the 6th richest man in Forbes magazine. With a net worth of 2.8 billion USD (according to Forbes’ report), we don’t even need to tell you what kind of luxuries and facilities are at her beck and call. You can imagine for yourselves!

#2. Celina Jaitly

Here’s another actress whose stint in Bollywood was short-lived. She did a couple of movies but did not find herself catapulted towards stardom. So, she went ahead to marry Peter Haag, an Austrian who is a successful owner of hotel chains in Dubai as well as Singapore. Being married to a rich and successful hotelier seems to have worked wonders for Celina, as she is now happy and content and the mother of twin boys. Moreover, they are expecting twins again, who is due in October, 2017.

#3. Shilpa Shetty

Let’s not forget the old sweetheart of Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty. She went on to tie the knot with Raj Kundra, a British businessman. Apart from having a number of successful business ventures such as Groupco Developers and TMT Global, Raj and Shilpa even invested in their own IPL team, the Rajasthan Royals. It is said that Kundra makes about a 100 million dollars each year! Well, this business tycoon sure is flying high today and taking his wife along for the beautiful ride.

#4. Rani Mukherjee

Happy-go-lucky, vibrant, full of life – these words sum up Rani Mukherjee for you. When people began to assume that she would never get married, the actress turned the tables by marrying the one and only Aditya Chopra! The man behind the country’s most popular film banner, Yash Raj Films. Wise choice, Rani! Adi Chopra’s YRF purportedly has a net worth of 960 million dollars. Rest assured that true to her name, Rani can live like a queen! Talk about a life of luxury.

#5. Anushka Sharma

#6. Asin

After gaining fame and success in Bollywood and South Indian industries, Asin went ahead to tie the knot with Rahul Sharma, the co-founder of Micromax and the proud owner of some very big bucks! His company reaps in more than a billion dollars each year. His own net worth itself is upwards of a 100 million dollars. He owns a three-acre farmhouse and a variety of fast cars such as a limited edition orange Bentley, a Merc and a Bimmer. Jaw dropped yet?

#7. Vidya Balan

She is one of the few in this list who has enjoyed (and still does) a beautifully successful career. But she decided to go all the way and get married to Siddharth Roy Kapoor, who is equally successful and might we say, very, very loaded! Apart from being a producer, Siddharth also enjoyed the title of MD of The Walt Disney Co. India from which he resigned some time back. He is even a part of and mostly presides over meetings of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India. A powerful man who is also financially sound, with a net worth of a whopping 475 million dollars. We think Vidya made a stellar decision!

#8. Amrita Arora

She too had an unsuccessful time while dabbling in the film industry. But when she sidelined all of that for marriage, she struck gold. She got married to her boyfriend Shakeel Ladak, a businessman. He is the director of a construction company based in Mumbai, called the Redstone Group.

#9. Ayesha Takia

Everyone was surprised when Ayesha Takia simply upped and left, going miles away from Bollywood, in spite of having a fairly good career. At the young age of 23, Takia settled for marriage. She is now wedded to Farhan Azmi, mega hotelier and the son of politician Abu Azmi. Needless to say, he is quite an influential name in town, in terms of money, power and prestige. Ayesha lives a content life now, with her husband and her son.

#10. Juhi Chawla

Bollywood’s darling Juhi Chawla has enjoyed both a successful career and a successful marriage. She is married to Jay Mehta, owner of the Mehta Group. The Mehta Group is a well-known name and is spread across countries – Africa, USA, Canada and India. He has a net worth of 2.43 million dollars, as per records in 2016.