10 Tips to avoid Vaginal Infection in Monsoon

It would be a lot of fun if it were the month of monsoon, but it also brings many diseases with it. Intimate hygiene suffers a lot due to the increase in humidity in the monsoon. In this season, women have to face problems like a urine infection. In such a situation, if you also have to go through the problem of vaginal infection during monsoon, then we have brought some remedies for you.

Keep the vagina dry:-

After urinating, a few drops of urine often trickle into the underwear. Due to which moisture remains in the surrounding space. Due to this, the risk of infection is highest. In such a situation, it is important that after urine, always dry the vagina with tissue paper.

Keep away from spicy food:-

Spicy food sources may create a burning sensation there. Having too much spicy food can adversely affect the pH level of the vagina, expanding the frequency of fungal disease.

Keep your vagina perfect and dry:-

During rainstorms, the pH levels of the vagina fall because of the expanding dampness that makes ladies more defenseless against vaginal contamination. Now and again cleaning your intimate area can keep it liberated from bacterial contamination and smell.

Avoid using razor:-

Never use a razor to clean an intimate area. Due to this, the hair becomes very hard, due to which you can have an itching problem.

Avoid wearing tight clothes:-

If you have a problem with infection, then avoid wearing tight clothes. Right clothes increase the possibility of infection. Also, try to wear loose clothes at night.

Wear cotton underwear:-

Along with this, wear cotton underwear instead of synthetic underwear. Synthetic fiber causes irritation and spread infection.

Stay Hydrated:–

Whatever the season, drink plenty of water. This removes all the infections from the body. Along with this, do not consume spicy things. Due to this the pH level of the body becomes unbalanced. And the intimate area starts to smell.

Use a menstrual cup instead of sanitary pads:-

Sanitary pads in the rainy season can build the rate of rashes pads use of expanded stickiness and incline the ladies to more vaginal diseases.

Do not wear wet clothes for a long time:-

It can frame the favorable place from a ton of microorganisms and can build the odds of vaginal disease.

Clean your vagina after intercourse:-

Make it a highlight pee and clean your vagina after intercourse. This training will assist you with diminishing the development of microscopic organisms and avoid contamination.