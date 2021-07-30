10 Tips: Use These Household Things To Get Rid Of Blackheads

Blackheads or pimples are often small black/brown spots that appear on the face, which are formed due to the clogging of our pores with oil and dead skin.

The biggest problem after the formation of blackheads is that it can also be considered as the beginning of problems in the skin. Blackheads are formed due to dark spots in the skin. Due to these scars, the drainage of sebum from the pores is blocked. As a result, the problem of acne starts. Not only this, if blackheads remain on the skin for a long time, they can also affect the natural pH level of the skin. After the pH level is affected, it may be that the skincare product which benefits you, later.

Large blackheads look like scars on your face. So it is better to remove them as soon as possible. Here are some tips you should know about household things and how to use them, by adopting which you can easily get rid of blackheads.

Cinnamon:-

Make a paste by mixing one tablespoon cinnamon powder with two tablespoons of honey. Make a thin layer of this paste on the face. Leave this paste on for at least 15 minutes or more than overnight. After this wash your face with a good face wash. Afterward, apply moisturizer. This paste can be used daily till no benefit.

Lemon juice:-

First, wash your face with a natural cleanser. After this, take a spoonful of lemon juice in a glass or ceramic bowl. Apply lemon juice on blackheads with a cotton swab. Leave it on for at least 10 minutes or the whole night. Afterward, wash the face with cold water. This treatment can be done once a day.

Turmeric:-

Make a paste by mixing a little musk turmeric with water or coconut oil. Keep this paste for 10 to 15 minutes. Later apply it on the blackheads or pimple/acne/acne areas. Leave it on for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Afterward, wash it off with lukewarm water. It also prevents the occurrence of blackheads in the future.

Honey:-

Take one tablespoon of pure honey in a glass bowl. Slightly warm honey. Apply lukewarm honey on the blackheads and leave it on for 10 minutes. Wipe off this honey with a warm and damp cloth.

Baking Soda:-

Make a paste using baking soda and water and apply to the acne-influenced region. Utilize your fingers to delicately clean the skin for a couple of moments and afterward wash off with water. Use it twice a week.

Egg white mask:-

At the point when applied straightforwardly on the skin or as a mask, egg whites shrivel the pores, consequently driving clogged pores out.

Green Tea:-

Make a paste out of an equal amount of dry leaves and water. Apply it on your affected areas and wash it off with lukewarm water after 15-20 minutes.

Steaming:-

Exposing your face to steam is a powerful method to mellow the obstinate blackheads and afterward, clear them away.

Tomatoes:-

Apply the mash on the pimple-influenced bits of the face. Do this before you head to sleep around evening time and clean your face in the morning.

Toothpaste:-

To make a paste, mix two tablespoons of toothpaste with one tablespoon of salt in a bowl. Apply the paste to the affected area and rinse it with water afterward. Circularly massage the paste into the area with water until it is completely clean. Once that is complete, rub the ice cubes into the area.