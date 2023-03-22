“100 Chuhe Khake Haj”, TV Actress Hina Khan Gets Troll For Doing Her First Umrah: Checkout

Hina Khan went to the first umrah shortly before the holy month of Ramadan. The actress shared her gratitude on Instagram Stories. Hina posted a photo of herself wearing a white suit and a dupatta on her head.

Hina Khan Went For First Umrah

Hina wrote: “I am looking forward to the first umrah. Thank you very much”. She later posted a video of her trip to Mecca Sharif to let her fans know that she is on the way. Sharing another photo of her passport and ticket, Hina wrote, “All done @alkhalidtours. Bismillah. Labbike Allahhumma Labbike.”The actress, known for her roles in shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is making her first Umrah pilgrimage.

Netizens React on Hina Khan’s First Umrah

Reacting to the picture, Many of her fans seem happy with her decision while many users trolled her commenting, “100 chuhe khake billi chali haj ko”, one wrote, ” Kaise natak kar leti ho”, while one another wrote, “Transparent dress me umrah, Ye aajkal trend ban gya h”.one wrote, ” Ibadat tab qubool hogi jb hamesha namaz padhogi”. similarly, many fans trolled her on the posts.

Several Stars Went For Umrah Last Year

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be performed at any time of the year. But especially important is the pilgrimage during the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims around the world fast from dawn to dusk. Recently, more and more celebrities are committing Umrah. From sports stars like Sania Mirza to social media influencers like Faisal Sheikh and Jannat Zubair to Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, several celebrities can be seen heading to Mecca to perform Umrah.