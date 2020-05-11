Mole on Head Top

A mole on the head top symbolizes the lifelong good luck envied by others. This kind of mole is hard to spot unless the head is bald and it can always turn ill luck into good and save the day.

Mole on Forehead

It suggests the average luck, weak relationship with relatives, high possibility of being away from hometown, limited support from elders and superiors, and hard life. If the mole is located right at the center of the forehead, however, it indicates the mental maturity, no shortage of material things, peaceful and happy later years. For women, such a mole represents the good luck for wealth and setbacks in love relationship.

Mole on Cheek

A mole on cheek indicates the lawsuit. People with such a mole are very positive in doing things and they can achieve goals on their own. While getting along with others, they seldom consider others’ minds and tend to be self-centered, thus need to pay more attention in interpersonal relationship. If the mole is in bad type, it suggests the high possibility of being disliked by people around.

Mole on Chin

A gray or bad shaped mole on chin symbolizes the unstable life without definite residence, either frequent job-hopping or house moving. After middle age, people with such a mole will see frustrations and worry about children’s problems. If the mole is in good type, it suggests the people will enjoy a stable life, good luck and prosperous family as they grow older.

Mole between Eyebrows

In physiognomy, the space between eyebrows is called the Career Palace, which symbolizes one’s career development and promotion. A good mole here suggests the grand career in the future. If it is a dark bad mole, however, it indicates the serious marital or emotional problems around the age of 28. Despite the good luck, people with such a mole are prone to misfortunes caused by negligence. Therefore, they should never be complacent when good luck comes!

Mole on Eyebrow

A mole on eyebrow is highly auspicious as it suggests the good luck for wealth and longevity. This kind of people is serious, responsible, kind-hearted, public-spirited and talented in show business. If the mole is good, it indicates the help from others; if the mole is in bad type, it suggests the limited assistance from brothers.

Mole by the Side of Nose

Usually, a mole by the side of the nose indicates the frivolous personality and people with such a mole are drift-minded, which will affect the career development. They tend to win others’ trust easily, have unstable economic conditions and squander. If the mole is very good, it symbolizes the good luck for career and the strong adaptability. After middle age, they will have better luck and lead a peaceful and happy life.

Mole on Nose Tip

A mole on nose tip is a sign of profits pouring in from all sides. For a man with plump nose wings and thick nose tip, an obvious mole on the nose tip suggests the good luck for wealth. If a black mole pops up suddenly, it indicates the wealth will come in the near future. A mole at the lower end of the nose tip symbolizes several times of marriage and divorce caused by lust; also, it is a sign of bad luck for wealth. A mole on the nose wing represents the financial loss.

Mole above the Mouth

People with a mole above the mouth may give birth to twins after they get married! For women, a mole right on the philtrum may suffer dystocia. Besides, this kind of people have poor ability of adapting to the environment and live an unfree life. If the mole is in good type, however, it represents the extremely good luck in salary, no need to worry about food and clothing, and the abundant spiritual life.

Mole below the Mouth

A mole below the mouth suggests the lifelong drifting from place to place. Therefore, people with such a mole are not suggested to purchase real estate even if they are rich. If the mole is in good type, it indicates the comfortable life. If the mole is right in the centre below the mouth, it suggests the person is weak-willed but thoughtful and decisive.

Mole on Upper Lip

People with a mole on the upper lip are sentimental and always consider for others. They are very attractive and make others feel good, thus have many friends! Also, they tend to have a good salary and are often treated by others. But they should beware of overeating which is harmful to health.

Mole on Lower Lip

People with a mole on the lower lip are family-oriented and good at cooking. Being particular about eating, they are more likely to be gourmets but generally lead a busy life. In a love relationship, they are very popular with the opposite sex and may easily get into a love polygon.

Mole on Ear

A mole on-ear is a sign of good fortune! People with such a mole are talented, quick-witted and blessed; they can seize good luck, succeed easily and get a lot of personal wealth in the future. The mole in bad type, however, suggests the strong self-awareness and bad luck caused by the wayward personality.

Mole behind Ear

This kind of mole appears behind the ear. If it is on the upper part, it suggests the poor relationship with parents; if it is in the middle, it reminds being taken advantage by others; if it is on the lower part, it indicates the poor luck for wealth in life