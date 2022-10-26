16 Feet Long Hot Seat Of ‘KBC’ Made In Mumbai Mall, Big B Expressed Happiness By Sharing Photo

There is no doubt that the TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati entertains people as well as enhances their knowledge. It has been 22 years since the show started in 2000, but even today people watch it with the same passion as they used to watch earlier. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, people from all corners of the country come and try to fulfill their dream of becoming a millionaire by sitting on the hot seat. This year the 14th season of ‘KBC’ is going on, about which the craze is being seen among the audience.

At the same time, now the stage of ‘KBC’ has been made in a mall in Mumbai. A hot seat has been built on this platform, which is 16 feet in length. The host of the show Amitabh Bachchan is quite excited about this. He shared its picture on Twitter. Sharing the picture of the hot seat, Big B wrote in the caption, ‘The hot seat of KBC, bigger than life..16 feet long…made in a mall in Mumbai.’

Commenting on this post of Amitabh Bachchan, fans are praising him for making him so big by hosting KBC. One user wrote, ‘You have a valuable contribution in making this KBC platform. It is because of you that the most successful show of 22 years in India got this honor. Kudos to you for your dedication, efforts and incredible hosting.’ At the same time, some people are asking the actor about the mall.

Let us tell you that Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting KBC since 2000. He has hosted the show in all the seasons except the third season. All the seasons hosted by Big B have been showered by the audience with their love. Big B has also joined KBC so much that, he eagerly waits to host it. He is hosting its 14th season these days. 75 lakhs prize money has been added in this season and now Big B asks 17 questions to the contestants.