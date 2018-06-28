Share

We have already said goodbye to the year 2017 and to its old faces, and now it is time for us to welcome 2018 with its new faces. And some of these fresh faces are that of our popular star kids like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey and Janhvi Kapoor, who have already been making public appearances and topping the news headlines for the last few months.

Other than these celebrity kids, there’s another star kid who doesn’t fail to grab paparazzi’s attention every time she steps out of the house. And that star kid is none other than Shah Rukh Khan’s darling daughter Suhana Khan.

King Khan’s princess is no less than him when it comes to good looks. The beautiful girl is not even twenty but the confidence with which she carries herself through each of her public appearances is admirable. And if you’ll take a look at the kind of fashion choices she makes, you’ll go mad and be convinced to watch her on the big screen already.

As far as her acting skills are concerned, Suhana has already proved that she is a pro at it. Do you remember the video that went viral a couple of months back in which Suhana was seen enacting a beautiful scene in a play for a school event?

If not, check it out right here:

Well, the video evidently shows that Suhana has the potential to make it big in her chosen career path. However, she’ll have to wait for it a little as Daddy Shah Rukh Khan has a condition for his children that they’ll only be allowed to begin their career in Bollywood once they are done with their graduation.

In the past few years, Suhana has transformed into a pretty young girl. From Big-shot parties to casual outings, she is seen everywhere and that too always in style. Here are some of her pictures that can very well prove that she is all set to make an entry in the film world already. Scroll down and take a look:































