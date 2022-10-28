3 Drinks You Should Add To Your Lifestyle In This Winter Season!

The 3 things we all should try to improve in our lifestyle are weight management, skin and immunity. And we all tend to neglect all these 3 things in winter the most. Because cold weather always makes us lazy and unmotivated resulting in no exercise, low water intake, dry skin and an imbalanced diet.

Cold weather leads to decreased body temperature, and it undergoes thermoregulation to adjust to it, which keeps people more indoors. Thus, it leads to sedentary habits and this may cause fluctuation in cholesterol levels causing ailments like diabetes, heart disease and more.

Here are 3 drinks that will help you in managing your lifestyle in winter:

Cumin or Zeera water: Soak cumin seeds overnight and drink that water early in the morning after straining the seeds. It’s hydrating, and refreshing and manages your weight. It will reduce the size of the stomach. It helps the breakdown of sugars, fat, and carbohydrates by secreting enzymes keeping the gut healthy, improving digestion, improving metabolism and preventing bloating or inflammation. The oil of cumin seeds is a hypoglycemic agent which prevents diabetes and stimulates the production of insulin in your body. It also discards strains of bacteria that can accuse antiseptics to the body and protects your immune system.

Lemon water: By just squeezing half of a lemon into a glass of water will give you amazing skin, improve your digestio n, detox your body and manage your weight. It helps you to protect the body’s cells from damage and its antioxidants reduce the risk of many health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, and cancer. It will prevent dehydration and spikes in hunger because it has blood-sugar-balancing pectin (a type of soluble fibre) which is common in winter. Its vitamin C increases the absorption of iron which will increase your energy and help you to work throughout the day. It’s the best water to consume for clear skin because it will help to fight damage from free radicals that affect the skin’s appearance. Its vitamin C, B-complex vitamins, calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, and fibre help in the prevention of acne, and fresh breath because of their antimicrobial properties, prevent allergic reactions because it balances your body’s chemical properties, and help you in cutting down on caffeine.

Turmeric water: In a cup of hot water mix 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder. You can add honey as per your preference. It has anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and antibacterial properties. It’s India’s traditional detox drink. Its regular consumption will make the mind sharp, increase the activeness, detox your blood and liver, prevent blood thickening, prevent anti-ageing and improve your digestion and help in inflammation and oxidative damage. It is beneficial for weight loss as it prevents fat accumulation in the body. Turmeric contains lipopolysaccharides and endotoxins that boost immunity and lower the risk of colds, flu, and other infections which are common in winter. But don’t take too much if you are diabetic, or have a bile duct obstruction. If you are scheduled for surgery or if you have iron deficiency.

All these 3 drinks are easy to make but difficult to maintain in your lifestyle. But it’s important because 70-80% of the immune system lives in the gut which will be improved by these drinks with some help of exercise, and natural light for prevention of feeling of winter lethargy and no overeating.