30 Scared, 1 Dead Due To Sudden Landslide: Himachal Exclusive

Latest reports say a sudden landslide broke down the mountains of Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur. Due to the landslide, 1 was dead, and 30 people around the spot got scared. The landslide left many vehicles trapped under the fragments. Elaborately, the landslide happened in the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur, between 12.40 to 12.45 pm.

Further, the reports reveal that the bus, traveling to Shimla, had 40 people on board. Out of the 40, 25-30 were buried, and 6 have been rescued from the disaster. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team-limit had been sent to the spot. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that he had also called in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Contrarily, the ITBP tweeted, “A landslide reported on Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in #Kinnaur District in Himachal Pradesh today at around 12.45 Hrs. One truck, an HRTC Bus and few vehicles reported came under the rubble. Many people reported being trapped. ITBP teams rushed for rescue. More details awaited.”

Alongside, CM Jai Ram Thakur reported, “I’ve directed the police and the local administration to carry out rescue operations. NDRF has also been put on alert. We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit. We are waiting for detailed information.” On that account, Union Home Minister Amit Shah provided assurance to Thakur for further help.

Most probably, last month, 9 people were killed after the same sudden landslide as now. That time, huge boulders fell constantly over the cars passing by. That disaster took place in another part of Kinnaur. Alike now, many videos came up through social media, which showed the landslide.

In another incident, earlier, a stretch of the road collapsed as a hillside crashed down in dramatic visuals. This landslide happened in Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh. All these prove that Himachal has been going through different disasters for quite a long time.