THIS ‘Uncomfortable Movie’ Scared The Hell Out Of Kajol, Actress Marks 25 Years Of Its Completion!

Bollywood actress Kajol has worked in multiple films and for most of them, she has won accolades for her top notch acting skills. However, there is one movie which holds a different status in Kajol’s life. And that film is ‘Dushman’ which was a remake of the Hollywood film ‘Eye For An Eye’. Kajol’s psychological thriller ‘Dushman’ completed 25 years recently and on this occasion, the actress shared an interesting note on Twitter about the movie. In the film, Kajol played double role as twins- Sonia and Naina.

Kajol called ‘Dushman’ the scariest film she has signed in her career. She thanked the film’s team for making her comfortable with an ‘uncomfortable topic’. Sharing a clip from the film, Kajol wrote on Twitter, “#25 years to Dushman. One of the scariest movies I have ever said yes to or even seen for that matter. Ashutosh Rana scared the crap out of me on screen and I’m sure out of all of you guys also. A big thanks till today to Pooja Bhatt and Tanuja Chandra for making this uncomfortable topic comfortable for me. Even today this film is uncomfortable for me to watch!”

Kajol’s acting was very much praised in ‘Dushman’. She was also given the Best Actress Award for her excellent work in ‘Dushman’. Apart from this, Kajol got the nomination of Best Actress in Filmfare too. Apart from Kajol, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana and Tanvi Azmi. The film was produced by Pooja Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt. Tanuja Chandra made her directorial debut with the film.