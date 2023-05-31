Yesterday the whole cricket fans were glued to the television for the most awaited IPL match. And Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2023 beating Gujarat Titans. The entire country could be seen rejoicing in CSK’s achievement and was awed by it. MS Dhoni’s devoted wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni and their daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni also showed their support at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When the whole country was rejoicing, Ziva’s cute picture quickly surfaced on the internet. Read to know more about Ziva’s viral picture in detail.

MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Dhoni’s Folded Hand Picture Went Viral

On May 29, 2023, we came across a cute photo of Ziva, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s kid, from a stadium gallery that quickly became popular online. Ziva is pictured in the image with her hands folded and her eyes closed as she prays for her father’s team. She looked adorable wearing a pink off-the-shoulder dress and a braided hairstyle. Sakshi can be seen cheering on Dhoni and his teammates while seated next to Ziva. Look at the image:

Netizens Were Seen Praising Ziva

The picture of Ziva with folded hands was shared by Viralbhayani on Instagram. Users started pouring comments like, “her prayers were heard”. “How cute OMG”. “She is so cute bachcha”. “Daughters prayer’s results”. Ziva praying for CSK is the cutest thing I saw on the internet today, one user said. The majority of users just left the comment section with too many hearts and prayer emojis. Netizens were mesmerized by Ziva’s cuteness and innocence.

Ziva Joined Her Father On The Stadium For Celebration

Ziva, MS Dhoni’s adoring daughter, was also spotted with them as the CSK team was seen raising the trophy for the sixth time in history following the game. She shared the victory celebration with her father and his teammates. One other child was seen lifting the prize in addition to Ziva.