Sonam Bajwa Feels Afraid Of Her Family After Dropping Bollywood Projects Due To This Reason!

Since her debut in 2013’s Best Of Luck, the vivacious and gifted actress Sonam Bajwa has established herself as a leading figure in the Punjabi cinema industry. She has since contributed to a number of profitable ventures, including those in the South and Bollywood film industries.

The actress highlighted her reservations about specific Bollywood prospects in a recent interview with Film Companion, saying that she denied them because she didn’t think the Punjabi public would accept such roles. She added that she was unsure of how people would respond if she were to execute a kissing sequence in a movie. Sonam questioned, “How are these people going to relate to it who have made me who I am today? Will they get that this is for the script? Will my family recognize that this is for a movie?” Reaction of Sonam’s Parents Interestingly, Sonam Bajwa was pleasantly surprised by her parents’ answer when she brought up the subject with them a few years later. They were encouraging, according to what she said, “They were like, Yes if it’s for a film, it’s fine. And I was very stunned.”

She acknowledged that she was hesitant to bring up such topics with her parents, but she was taken aback by their tolerance and relaxed demeanor. They reassured her that as long as it was to act in a movie, there was no problem. Although Sonam Bajwa made her name primarily in the Punjabi film business, she recently recalled an amusing incident about trying out for the lead part in the Happy New Year movie, which stars Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika Padukone ultimately won the part, but Bajwa said she was requested to sing Chikni Chameli at the audition.

Godday Godday Chaa, in which Sonam co-stars alongside Tania, Gitaj Bindrakhia, and Gurjazz, is her most recent motion picture. The movie, which debuted in theatres on May 26, attracted attention from viewers and became a box office success, taking in more than Rs 5 crore in its first weekend.

Work Front

Sonam Bajwa will also co-star with Gippy Grewal in the comedic sequel Carry On Jatta 3. A superb ensemble cast, including Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Nasir Chinyoti, and Jaswinder Bhalla, is also included in the movie.