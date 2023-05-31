Akash Ambani And Shloka Mehta Blessed With Baby Girl, Check The Pictures Inside!!

Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta have become parents for the second time. Shloka has given birth to a cute baby girl this time. The couple was blessed with a son whom they named Prithvi Akash Ambani. Akash Ambani’s first baby, their son Prithvi is two years old. This amazing news is not shared officially by the Ambani family instead paparazzi have shared the news of Shloka and Akash’s second baby girl’s birth online. There is an atmosphere of happiness in the entire Ambani family with the arrival of the baby girl in their house.

Let us tell you a few days back Shloka and Akash were seen visiting the Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings of Ganapati Bappa. During this time, Mukesh Ambani and Prithvi were also seen along with them. According to media reports, Shloka and Akash Ambani have known each other for a long time. Akash and Shloka have known each other since their high school. If reports are to be believed, it was in class 12 that Akash decided to confess his feelings to his lady love Shloka. After the exams were over, Akash proposed Shloka and she accepted the proposal as well.

To complete their studies, both of them took admission in different universities, due to which both of them got separated, but even after that both of them were in touch with each other. When they both completed their graduation and started their career, they both officially announced their relationship. Akash and Shloka got engaged in March 2018. The lovebirds tied the knot in December 2018.