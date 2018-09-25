Share

We’ve all grown up learning the importance of fruits and vegetable in our diet. They are natural and fresh produce which provide essential fibre and minerals to our body. Eating fruits and veggies regularly in appropriate portions helps in maintaining nutritional balance. But of late, due to the advent of various diet trends, fruits are gaining a bad reputation. A few nutritionists and food experts claim that fruits contain a high amount of sugar that is detrimental to our health. But the truth is that it is just a myth. The sugar contained in fruits is not unhealthy. Instead, it boosts energy levels in the body.

In contrast to what certain health freaks claim, fruits are one of the healthiest snack options. Fruits do contain calories but they aren’t empty calories like the ones that are found in fast foods. For people who want to lose weight, fruits should be an important part of their daily diet. This is because the fibre content in fruits is really high. And if you’re someone who is planning to start a low-carb diet, fruits must not be missed out. Here are some fruits that are low in carb and super-healthy:

1. Watermelon

Watermelon is not only blessed with high water content, but it is also low in carbs and low in calories. Watermelon is also loaded with fibre which makes it the best fruit to binge on. If you want to go the low-carb diet way, then watermelon is your best bet.

2. Musk Melon

Musk Melon or cantaloupe is another fruit that is low in carbs but high in fibre and minerals. This fruit is produced in abundance during the summer season in India. So it is wise to gorge on this sweet candy-like fruit while it is in season.

3. Peaches

Peaches are full of flavour and fragrance. Not only that, but they are also low in carbs and high in fibre. Which makes them a great option to eat for weight-loss. Since peaches are loaded with dietary fibre, they help in better digestion and keep cholesterol levels in check.

4. Strawberries

Strawberries are rich in fibre, antioxidants and vitamins. They are one of the best sources of potassium and manganese. Also, they are low in carbs which is great for weight loss.