There is no one who isn’t acquainted with the name Shikhar Dhawan. This spectacular cricketer needs no introduction. He is celebrated internationally for his suave strokes on the cricket pitch. He has a humongous fan following all around the world. It isn’t just his stupendous skills as a sportsman that has people fawning over him. This guy makes women go weak at knees with his rustic moustache and good-looks.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYz8Ip8haBJ/?taken-by=shikhardofficial

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWl873IhP1O/?taken-by=shikhardofficial

But these aren’t the only things that make him the man that he is. Shikhar’s personal life is nothing short of an inspirational saga. His roles as doting husband and a loving father prove that he, indeed, is a man of substance. Here are some of the reasons why Shikhar Dhawan is the daddy cool:

Accepting his wife’s kids with an open heart.

Papa's Girls ❤️❤️ A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Sep 28, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

Shikhar married Melbourne based Aesha Mukherjee, who was introduced to him by Harbhajan Singh, in 2012. Aesha is 10 years older to Shikhar and was previously married to an Australian businessman. She has two daughters from her previous marriage Rhea and Aliyah. But that never bothered Shikhar. He welcomed the two girls with open arms and heart full of love. In fact, he shares great equations with his daughters and says that the two angels came into his life as a blessing. He was once asked if, post-marriage, he had difficulty adjusting with his step-daughters. he said, “It wasn’t difficult at all. Joh cheez kudrat se hoti hai woh ekdum aapki zindagi mein dhal jaati hain. Meri kismet mein thi meri do betiyaan, toh woh ekdum se meri zindagi mein aa gayi. It just clicked. Today, the way they love me, I feel so fortunate.”

He also has a 4-year-old son, Zorawar, with his wife Ayesha who he loves as dearly as his daughters.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZaHby2hjpv/?taken-by=shikhardofficial

Cherishing the women in his life

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYF94EhTSf/?taken-by=shikhardofficial

On Women’s Day, he wished the special women in his life in a special way. The cricketer took to his Instagram and posted a lovely picture with his wife and daughters. He wrote, ” Wishing You All A Very Happy Women’s Day. If You Have Openness In Your Mind, You can Always Learn So Much From Your Wife Or Kids.🙏🏼👍🏼😍😘 ”

His caption proves how humble and grateful he is as a father.

Showing-off his ‘Proud Dad’ moments

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSAt9ECBdce/?utm_source=ig_embed

The cricketer might be busy with his matches and series nationally and Internationally but he never misses an opportunity to spend time with his little ones. He makes sure that he is always there to support his children for their every small and big achievement. He felt like a proud father when he saw that his middle child Rhea was acquiring some gymnastic skills, he made sure to flaunt his daughter’s talent to the world. He posted two videos of his daughter. He wrote, ” Amazed by my daughter gymnastic skills. Always proud of my princess#proud father👏🏼😊💪🏼 ”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSAvYklBnwQ/?utm_source=ig_embed

Giving his kids the most precious gift: His Time

https://www.instagram.com/p/BGg3ERlLR_6/?hl=en&taken-by=shikhardofficial

Shikhar might be the busy man he is, but this cricketer always makes out time for his little ones. He often posts pictures with his children spending quality time together. He really believes in the fact that the most precious thing you can give your kids is your time as that will be the only thing they will cherish forever.

#HappyFathersDay A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Jun 19, 2016 at 5:14am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BHAVvUcrRzm/?taken-by=shikhardofficial

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJ68AB1Aj3A/?taken-by=shikhardofficial

https://www.instagram.com/p/BMlyMKRgFKa/?taken-by=shikhardofficial

https://www.instagram.com/p/BM-SebnAXVb/?taken-by=shikhardofficial