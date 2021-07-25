4 Ways to Convince Your Mind to Lose Weight

Martha: Hey Becky, how’s that weight loss goin’?

Becky: What do you think?

*Becky shows Martha her many tummy folds*

Martha: Isn’t this the 10th time you’re seeing a Nutritionist?

Becky: Ah Martha, tell me about it. I’m THIS close to giving up!

Martha: Hold up. Don’t give up! Quitters never win, and winners never quit!

Becky: Martha, I don’t have the drive and motivation anymore.

Martha: I get it. But how is your mental state, though?

Dear reader, Martha is on to something here, don’t you think?

Too many times, people ignore their mental state when trying to lose weight.

After following a diet for two weeks or more, they fall back to indulging in sweets and fast food.

Why should that happen over and over again?

Sometimes your mind might not be in the right state to follow your orders.

So here are 4 ways you can convince it!

1. Fix Your Sleeping Schedule

Sleep is the elixir of life.

During sleep, your body rests to prepare itself for a new day. All your organs chill out for a while, except for your heart and lungs.

Your heart runs explicitly 24/7, so if you strain it too much by munching on late-night snacks and staying up late every day, these will disrupt its natural rhythm.

If this natural rhythm is out of whack frequently, expect to experience higher stress levels, high blood pressure, and weight gain.

Sticking to a regular sleep schedule will solve overnight eating frenzies!

Protip: Put a notification on your phone as a reminder to get to bed early.

2. Limit Your Screen Time

What do you mean to limit my screen time?

Should I go back to the olden days where there was no other form of entertainment other than going outside and taking a walk?

Yes, that’s exactly what you should do!

Taking a 30- minute walk every day while breathing fresh air will expand your lungs and increase your stamina.

And if you’re being cautious about contracting Covid-19, you can start working out at home by getting a yoga mat or a few exercise equipment like 2 kg of dumbbells.

Plus, YouTube is free, and there’s a vast selection of music and exercise video clips you can put on to get you motivated and get the endorphins flowing!

3. Meditate

Often, your mind might be full of clutter, and it takes you so much time to concentrate on being healthy.

You might be stuck with too many tasks at work or might be busy with family duties such as cooking and cleaning.

Remember, a healthy mind breeds a healthy body, so if you don’t make time for yourself, you’ll soon experience severe burnout and lash out at your friends and family.

Indians have been meditating for eons and know a thing or two about the importance of having a clear head.

Meditation helps in increasing self-awareness, reducing negative emotions, and developing skills for better stress management.

So start meditating frequently before sleep and see the positive benefits unfold!

4. Control Your Portions

Have you ever realized using one of your largest bowls to eat your spaghetti might be causing your weight gain?

You might be highly stressed and involuntarily take out a plate from a cabinet that’s too big. Without realizing it, you’ll be packing on extra calories day by day!

Pay attention to how you consume your food and choose smaller dinnerware to control your eating habits better.

Protip: Try eating from a colorful plate, either blue or red. It will make you eat less!

Seek Professional Help

If you tried all these tips and still think that your body is unresponsive, then it’s time to seek professional help.

There are new breakthroughs in the field of nutrition and health that combine weight loss regimens with mind-body techniques like meditation.

So go ahead and reach out to a reputable health clinic to start rejuvenating your mind and body, and soul!