Trends might come and go but there are some which will definitely last a life time. There are clothes you can buy now and can wear them 15 years later because they are never going out of fashion. They are staples in every woman’s closet. Here are some pieces that’ll never go out of style, no matter what season or year it is.

1. Denim Jacket



The best part about it is that it goes with almost everything. Be it a dress or a tshirt, it makes everything look good. It is a closet staple and anyone can pull it off. It is definitely an essential piece of clothing.

2. Black Pants



They’re the best because you can pair them up with anything. Every girl out there has atleast one pair of black pants because you can’t survive without them. They will never go out of style.

3. A White Tee



You can wear a white tee any day of the year. It isn’t just cool but comfortable too. It is an item you can never own enough of and the staple that holds the cutest outfit together.

4. Little Black Dress



LBD is always, always going to make you look good. Pair it up with a beautiful neck piece and you’re good to go. Every girl adores a black dress as you can wear it anytime, whether you are going to a party or a beach so it is a win-win.

5. Button-up Shirts



A go to clothing item when you’re supposed to wear formals. Do I need to say more? They don’t just look classy, they make you look polished and cherry on the cake – you can wear them with jeans or a pencil skirt.



