Ayurveda is an alternative healing system that was developed around 5000 years ago in the Indian subcontinent. Today, it had spread its roots all over the world. Ayurveda preaches a balanced lifestyle by adopting mindful eating habits, yoga practices and the use of herbs and medicinal plants.

Following an ayurvedic diet is said to have many health benefits, preventing diseases and maintain wellness. According to Ayurveda, we should eat mindfully which means eating according to our eating capacity and habit. It also means eating minimum to no processed foods.

Ayurvedic Diet Principles:

Following an Ayurvedic diet means adopting a bunch of rules and principles in our daily diet. Each principle mentioned below has a significance and benefit of its own. They ensure good health and wellness in the long run.

1. Intake of Six Rasas or Tastes

Ayurveda suggests that each meal that we consume, must have the six rasas or tastes i.e. sweet, salty, sour, bitter, pungent and astringent. We must start our meal with a sweet food (e.g. fruits), then go for a salty food (e.g. seafood), followed by sour food (e.g. a citrus fruit), then the meal should be ended with pungent (e.g. onions), astringent (e.g. sprouts, broccoli or peas) and bitter foods (e.g. karela, turmeric, aloe vera or leafy greens).

2. No Distracted Eating

According to Ayurveda, we shouldn’t do anything else while eating. That means no talking, no laughter, no watching TV or phones. We are alive because we have food on our plates. Hence, we should show it the utmost respect by giving it undivided attention. It is also said that being distracted while eating hampers the digestion process.

3. Eating Slowly

Ayurveda suggests eating our food slowly and chewing it properly. Don’t gobble food down quickly. Take some time out of your busy life and eat your food peacefully and slowly. If you chew your food well, it makes it easier for your body to digest food easily. If you have a habit of devouring your food in one breath then it might lead to digestive problems or weight gain in the long run.

4. No Overeating

We all know our bodies better than anybody else. Hence, while eating, we must know when to stop. We must eat according to our hunger. We must also never eat without actually being hungry. So overeating is a big NO.

5. Proper Time Gap Between 2 Meals

Eat only when the previous meal is properly digested. Ayurveda suggests that there should be a minimum of a three-hour gap between two meals. Also, we shouldn’t go without food for more than six hours. As it is said, breakfast should be a hearty and modest meal, followed by an equally healthy and nutritious lunch. Dinner may or may not be consumed, based on our hunger levels.



