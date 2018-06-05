Bollywood is not always about an array of glitter, dazzle and glamour. There’s definitely more to it. Just like, we fall in love, share lovely moments with our loved ones, fight when things get complicated, even our B-town celebrities experience the same.

It does seem fancy from a distance, but when you analyse things closely you get to know that their life is no different. Even our Bollywood stars have had plenty of emotional times. They too experience hardships, breakup blues and narcissistic wounds.

While our relationship breakups are personal and there’s hardly anyone who gets to know about it, the breakup news of our popular Bollywood celebrities, on the other hand, spreads like wildfire.

And that’s not all! At times, some of them even get mistreated by their partners when things go out of hands.

Can’t believe?

Here are some of the actresses who got mistreated by their ex-lovers. Scroll down and take a look:

Zeenat Aman

One of the most beautiful actresses of her times, Zeenat Aman got married to hubby Mazhar Khan in 1985. Unfortunately, Mazhar died in 1998. Prior to her marriage to Mazhar, Zeenat was in a relationship with fame actor Sanjay Khan. And the time when she was dating him was indeed the worst time of her life as he used to hit her repeatedly for one reason or the other.

Preity Zinta

The dimpled queen, Preity Zinta, who is now married to hubby Gene Goodenough, was earlier in a relationship with businessman Ness Wadia. The two started dating in 2005. When IPL happened, the couple even bought a team (Kings XI Punjab) together. Things were going smoothly between the two until Ness slapped Preity in a party publically. The two soon parted ways and Preity even filed a complaint against him. In the complaint, she even accused Ness of molesting her and using abusive language during an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and the Kings XI Punjab.

Karisma Kapoor

Another actress who has been a victim of domestic violence is none other than the Bollywood beauty,

Karisma Kapoor. The actress tied the knot with industrialist Sunjay Kapur in 2003. But the two soon got separated in 2016 after Karisma filed a domestic violence case against Sunjay Kapur. Sunjay and Karisma have a daughter together named Samaira.

Kangana Ranaut

The controversial queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut shocked one and all after she announced about being in an abusive relationship with the popular actor, Aditya Pancholi. In a previous interview, she revealed how she was given the needed support and help by Aditya when she had entered the industry. With time, the two grew close to each other, so much so that they were living in together, even after knowing that Aditya was already a married man. After some time, the two parted their ways and Kangana had even claimed that Pancholi had abused her physically when they were in a relationship.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in the Bollywood industry. But things didn’t work well between the two and Aishwarya chose to part ways with the ‘Sultan’ actor and move ahead in life. Salman couldn’t digest this fact and kept troubling Aishwarya by continuously calling and harassing her. This abusive behaviour of the actor didn’t go well with Aish’s parents and they finally registered a complaint against him for stalking, harassing, and threatening Aishwarya Rai.